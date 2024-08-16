Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Team Up On New Single 'Die With A Smile'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Academy Award and 13-time GRAMMY-winner Lady Gaga and 15-time GRAMMY Award-winner Bruno Mars teamed up to release their new single “Die With a Smile. Watch the official music video co-directed by Bruno Mars here. “Die With a Smile” marks the first collaboration for the duo, bringing together their innate musicality and creativity together on this anthemic love ballad.

True artists dedicated to their craft, the musical titans came together to create this standalone collaboration as a treat for their fans.

On how this epic duet came to be, Lady Gaga states, “Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating. I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

On collaborating together, Bruno Mars adds, “Getting to work with Gaga has been an honor. She’s an icon and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

“Die With a Smile” is a coming together of powerful songwriting, dynamic and moving vocals and exquisite musicianship. Between the two legendary and culture-shifting artists, there are a combined 300 million records sold worldwide and 13 number 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Co-produced by the pair along with D’Mile and Andrew Watt, this poignant and refreshing new single is an exciting moment in pop culture.

Comments