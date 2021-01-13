La Femme Announces New Album 'Paradigmes'

Today, Parisian psyche-pop band La Femme announced the details of their highly anticipated third album Paradigmes, out April 2nd via the band's label Disque Pointu, distributed worldwide by IDOL. The announcement comes with their new song and video "Foutre le Bordel," a kickass motorik punk party anthem that could have been produced by Giorgio Moroder and performed by the specter that possessed Plastic Bertrand.

Watch the video for "Foutre le Bordel" below.

For the past few months, La Femme have been teasing their new album with the singles "Paradigme," "Cool Colorado," and "Disconnexion." The three videos for those songs take place in a mysterious universe with a unique aesthetic, each video parodying aspects of twentieth century music and cultural icons. The "Foutre le Bordel" video was animated and directed by the band themselves - La Femme has always demonstrated a strong sense for aestheticism, and this video spotlights their creative skills for graphic design. "It's the return of terror, all the kids sing in unison, I wanna f it up!" is the approximate English translation of the words chanted in the chorus of "Foutre le Bordel." This electro-rock anthem is fast, frantic, and designed to turn a crowd upside-down, returning the band to their favorite playground.

The two main songwriters who started the band together, Sacha Got and Marlon Magnée, are the traditional heart of La Femme, and their vision is consolidated on stage by the masterful rhythm section of Sam Lefevre and Noé Delmas (bass and drums, respectively), and sublimated by the vocal talents of female singers like Alma Jodorowsky, Clara Luciani, Clémence Quélennec, Grâce Hartzel and Jane Peynot. Within this album of beautifully-curated electropop you will hear everything from coldwave to yéyé, Kraftwerk to the Velvet Underground, all distilled and sequenced and psychedelicized so that it sounds uniquely La Femme.

Formed in 2010, the then unknown band hoodwinked the French music industry by lining up a DIY US tour with only $3,000 and an EP. After playing 20 gigs around the US, La Femme returned home with immense interest from the Parisian music scene. "The industry was like, 'What the f? They have an EP out and they are touring in the US and we don't know them?" Magnée told The Guardian. "So the buzz began to start. When we came back to France, it was red carpet. fing DIY." The band's 2013 debut album Psycho Tropical Berlin won a Victoires de la Musique award (France's equivalent to the GRAMMYs), and their 2016 sophomore album Mystére was praised by Sound Opinions, Line of Best Fit, The Guardian, All Music, BrooklynVegan, and more.

Photo Credit: JF Julian