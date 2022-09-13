Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
L.A. Salami Shares New Single 'Peace Of Mind'

Their new album will be released on October 14th, 2022.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Multifaceted South London artist L.A. Salami returns with new single "Peace Of Mind" and its accompanying video, taken from his brilliant forthcoming album OTTOLINE that will see release on October 14th, 2022 via Sunday Best Recordings.

A contemplative, heartfelt ballad, "Peace Of Mind" combines somber guitars and fluttering percussion with L.A. Salami's endearing vocals.

"'Peace of Mind' is a song about the reconciliation of love with the inevitability of conflict," he explains. "And ultimately the acceptance of imperfections."

It follows recent singles "Desperate Times, Mediocre Measures" and "Systemic Pandemic", all also taken from OTTOLINE. To celebrate the release, L.A. is to perform at Rough Trade East in London on October 20th for a live in-store performance and in-person signing.

Working with a vastly expanded sonic palette, the LP finds him looking to some of the modern titans of rap for inspiration, including Kanye West, Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Whereas previous releases have leaned towards a more folk-led sound, Ottoline is brimming with boundless creativity and experimentation and is certain to cement L.A. Salami's status as one of the UK's most fascinating independent artists.

L.A. Salami's journey of self-discovery is one that extends far beyond music. Born Lookman Adekunle Salami in Peckham, to a Nigerian mother and absent father, various circumstances meant he spent the first few years of his childhood in a foster home. This feeling of being an outsider permeates his creative output, whether that's music or the prints he produces alongside.

The London artist in recent months has performed with Morcheeba in May, in addition to a homecoming headline show at the Scala in 2019. He has had memorable episodes on COLORS and NPR Tiny Desk, as well as being championed by tastemakers at press. In the fashion world he's known for designing his own clothes, and has previously collaborated with renowned brand Burberry. Never confined to just music, he has also released fine prints across art galleries over the years, which are also available to purchase on his website.

"Peace Of Mind" is evidence of an artist that continues to grow with every release. Watch the new music video here:

