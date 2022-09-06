Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kx5 Celebrate 'Escape' as U.S. Top 40 Radio Single at #32

Sep. 06, 2022

“Escape” will be featured on Kx5’s album that will be released in 2023.  

Sep. 06, 2022  

deadmau5 and Kaskade - known jointly as Kx5 - have had much success with their 2022 single "Escape" featuring Hayla. Currently the track is sitting at #32 on Top 40 U.S. radio, a first for either artist.

On the heels of "Escape," the duo announce a new single with "Take Me High" which will be released on September 16. The song made its debut at EDC Las Vegas this past spring as a surprise play during their festival headlining set and along with "Escape," will be featured on Kx5's album that will be released in 2023.

"Take Me High" is available now for pre-save here.

In addition to its Top 40 success driven by spins at such notable stations like KIIS-LA, B96 Chicago, SIRIUSXM Venus, MC Hitlist, WKSC, WLKT, WNRW, KALV, KENZ, KUDD, KMXV, WPLW, WNFN, WSPK, WDOD, KIOA and more, "Escape" is the number one most-played song on US Dance Radio this year and in the UK was made MistaJam's Jam Hot Record of the Week on Capital Dance and Danny Howard's Hottest Record in the World on Radio 1. The song has topped almost 35 million streams on Spotify alone with over 55 million total plays across DSPs.

deadmau5 and Kaskade first paired together in 2008 on "I Remember" - a genre-defining anthem which recently appeared on Rolling Stone's '200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time' list, with the rock bible stating, "...a collaboration between two of the biggest dance stars to emerge in the late 2000s - has an appealing modesty about it, even as it induces mass singalongs at festivals (still)."

Since then, they have collaborated on tracks but with Kx5 they have solidified it into a wholly new artistic project, one which will consist of more studio releases in the coming months leading into an album, as well as a greatly anticipated live show set for December 10 at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum.




