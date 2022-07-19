Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donato Announce Fall Tour

Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donato have announced their 'Galaxy Grass x Cosmic Country Fall Tour.' Both bands have proven to be two of the hottest acts of 2022, so far. Each packing out venues, theatres and festival performances in a fast-paced upward trajectory.

"Daniel's playing immediately struck me as something unique and special, and his band as a whole is a full-blown psychedelic hoss," says Torrin Daniels (Kitchen Dwellers). Besides the obvious stylistic musical connections between 'galaxy-grass' and 'cosmic country', it was immediately apparent that our bands and fans have similar ideals and core values when it comes to life and playing music. Some people you just instantly click with, and this is one of those times. And now we're taking the whole damn circus on the road. Come see us this fall."

The 22-date tour kicks off in St. Louis, MO on October 5 and will continue throughout the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast, wrapping up on November 5 in St. Paul, MN.

Fans can expect a packed evening full of great music, and even some collaborations. Tickets available here.

Kitchen Dwellers twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. The Montana quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and performed alongside everyone from Railroad Earth and Twiddle to The Infamous Stringdusters in addition to playing festivals such as Northwest String Summit, WinterWonderGrass, and more.

They've released two critically acclaimed albums-Ghost In The Bottle [2017] and Muir Maid [2019]-and a live record, Live from the Wilma [2021]. In the middle of the Global Pandemic, they broke up 2020 with an EP of Pink Floyd covers entitled Reheated, Vol. 2. It was heralded by a two-night livestream concert, Live From The Cabin, beamed out to audiences from the Bridger Mountains.

Additionally, they appeared at the Live From Out There virtual festival and even took over a drive-in movie theater for an in-person gig in between regular writing sessions together throughout the year. After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album, Wise River, working with Cory Wong of Vulfpeck as producer.

When people first meet Daniel Donato, they're not fully braced for this walking tornado of creative energy. "They think there's something that tips the scale in ways they don't understand," says Donato about his over-the-top, slightly manic vibe. "But what actually tips the scale is the amount of thought and analysis I put into my work and art, all of which is taken from the lessons of my life."

Donato, a 25-year-old Nashville native, has distilled those life lessons into his debut album, A Young Man's Country, his proper introduction to the general musical audience. Recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium in a mere two days and produced by guitar-ace Robben Ford, the record weaves outlaw country, Grateful Dead-style Americana, and first-rate songwriting into a singular form Donato calls "21st-century cosmic country."

Incubated to the sounds of the Dead, educated by some of Nashville's finest players, and having more than 2,000 shows under his belt and a social media presence, Daniel Donato is indeed a millennial whirligig of creative fire. He's been dabbling in professional music since the age of 14 and yet he's just getting started. A Young Man's Country is the portrait of a restless artist as a young man, one whose story is singular and is still in its exciting, early chapters -- and as this effort shows, the future is indeed cosmic.

TOUR DATES

Oct 5 @ Old Rock House | St. Louis, MO

Oct 6 @ Ludlow Garage | Cincinnati, OH

Oct 7 @ Beechland Ballroom | Cleveland, OH

Oct 11 @ Barley's Tap Room | Knoxville, TN

Oct 12 @ The Ramkat | Winston-Salem, NC

Oct 13 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NC

Oct 14 @ Terminal West | Atlanta, GA

Oct 18 @ Lincoln Theater | Raleigh, NC

Oct 19 @ The Southern | Charlottesville, VA

Oct 20 @ 5 Points Music Sanctuary | Roanoke, VA

Oct 21 @ Ardmore Music Hall | Ardmore, PA

Oct 22 @ Union Craft Brewery | Baltimore, MD

Oct 23 @ Park City Music Hall | Bridgeport, CT

Oct 26 @ Higher Ground | Burlington, VT

Oct 27 @ The Sinclair | Cambridge, MA

Oct 28 @ State Theater | Portland, ME

Oct 29 @ Putnam Place | Saratoga Springs, NY

Oct 31 @ Woodlands Tavern | Columbus, OH

Nov 2 @ Kenny's | Peoria, IL

Nov 3 @ The Stache at the Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI

Nov 4 @ High Noon Saloon | Madison, WI

Nov 5 @ Turf Club | St. Paul, MN