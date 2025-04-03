Kirk Franklin, Charles Jenkins, John P. Kee, Ed Cash And More Honored At The 2025 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BMI celebrated the best in Gospel music at the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards held at Flourish in Atlanta, GA. Gospel music pioneer and pastor John P. Kee was honored as a Trailblazer of Gospel Music in recognition of his artistry and inspiring influence on the genre throughout his prolific career spanning over 40 years.

BMI’s Gospel Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and the most-performed Gospel songs of the previous year were also announced at the private ceremony hosted by BMI’s President & CEO, Mike O’Neill and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

As a Trailblazer of Gospel Music, John P. Kee was honored for his signature blend of traditional and contemporary Gospel music that continues to resonate with fans around the world across generations and genres. O’Neill presented Kee with the ceremony’s top honor, saluting his “extraordinary contributions that have greatly influenced the Gospel genre and deeply touched the community.”

The musical tributes to Kee kicked off with Lena Byrd Miles giving her moving interpretation of “Yes Lord,” followed by Chrystal Rucker’s performance of “The Anointing.” The tributes continued with Kelontae Gavin singing “Never Shall Forget” and Jekalyn Carr giving a passionate performance of “Standing in the Need,” both of which brought the audience to their feet. Lisa Knowles-Smith and her children KJ and Ndia paid homage to Kee with their amazing renditions of “Lily in the Valley” and “He’ll Welcome Me.” Vanessa Bell Armstrong followed with “Wave It Away,” featuring Donald Lawrence and The Company, and Zacardi Cortez ended the tributes with an uplifting performance of “Jesus is Real.”

Upon receiving the honor, Kee, known as the “Prince of Gospel,” thanked his family and friends, many of whom were in the room, for their love and support. While humbled by their affirmations of the tremendous impact he’s made on them through his mentorship and guidance, he shared, “Every time you win an award, I win an award… I’m just a proud Uncle John.” He went on to say that he was going to “flip the moment” by presenting BMI’s Brewton with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her “vision and determination that have paved the way for future generations of women in business.”

The ceremony concluded with Kee singing the opening line to his hit, “New Life” and he was joined with an impromptu celebration from many of the Gospel greats in the room, including Isaac Carree, Zacardi Cortez, Eric Dawkins, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Lisa Page Brooks and Marvin Sapp.

Throughout the afternoon, BMI saluted the 25 most-performed Gospel songs of the previous year, leading up to the highly anticipated BMI Gospel Song of the Year award, which went to “Goodness of God” written by Ed Cash, Ben Fielding (APRA) and Jason Ingram. Performed by CeCe Winans, the hit single reached #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart, #15 on US Hot Christian Songs and peaked at #2 on Hot Gospel Songs. It also spent an incredible 118 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Songs Sales.

Kirk Franklin and Charles Jenkins tied for BMI’s Gospel Songwriter of the Year for each writing two of the most performed Gospel songs of the previous year. Franklin was honored for “All Things” and “Try Love,” securing his fourth Songwriter of the Year award, which now includes three for Gospel and one for Christian. Jenkins was recognized for his hit songs, “God Be Praised” and “Look at God,” marking the first time he’s received this coveted title and bringing his total to eight BMI Awards garnered over his successful career.

