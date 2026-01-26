King Tuff Sets New Album ‘MOO’ and 2026 Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

King Tuff, the moniker of Burlington, Vermont, artist Kyle Thomas, will release his sixth full-length album, MOO, on March 27 via his new label MUP Records via Thirty Tigers. The release is a return to form for the artist, who has moved back to Vermont and used the same tape machine, a Tascam 388, that he used to record his debut album, King Tuff Was Dead.

The first song he recorded for it was “Twisted On A Train”, the album’s opening track, which is now available. The track is about taking an overnight train from Tucson to Los Angeles, eating a weed gummy, freaking out, and staying up all night in the observation car.

“I wrote and recorded the whole dang song in the span of a few hours, which was basically the opposite of how I had been working in the computer," he said. "Spending hours moving waveforms around like a zombie, comping vocals, second guessing, trying to make things sound not lifeless, trying to make anything sound good at all, took months. But here on the tape it was so much more alive. More like painting or collaging. More like making actual music. Every move I made stuck like super glue. It was effortless. It was pure joy."

King Tuff is also taking his live show on tour this year in support of MOO across North America with support from special guests Morgan Nagler, Gabriel Bernini, and Mod Lang. All dates are below and tickets are available here.

Tour Dates:

April 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

April 17 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s *

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

April 19 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *

April 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

April 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL *

April 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

April 26 - Austin, TX @ 29th Street Ballroom *

April 29 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

April 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Sid The Cat Auditorium *

May 1 - Ojai, CA @ Ojai Women’s Center *

May 2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

May 4 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

May 5 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

May 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

May 9 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall #

May 12 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

May 13 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

May 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ^

May 16 - Toronto ON @ Sound Garage ^

May 17 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB ^

May 19 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

May 20 - Portland, ME @ SPACE ^

May 21 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom ^

May 22- Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs ^

May 23 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church ^

With support from

* Morgan Nagler

# Gabriel Bernini

^ Mod Lang

Photo Credit: Wyndham Garnett