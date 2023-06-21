Kim Petras to Embark on 'Feed The Beast World Tour'

Ahead of this Friday’s anticipated release of her debut album Feed The Beast, GRAMMY-winning, international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has announced her 34-date Feed The Beast World Tour produced by Live Nation.

The North American leg kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, and will see Kim bring her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego.

Kim will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13 in Birmingham, UK which will bring Kim to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan.

Various pre-sales will be available (including a Kim Artist Pre-sale on Thursday, June 22) throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, June 26 at 10am local time. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise items. Please visit KimPetras.com for tickets, pre-sale info, VIP packages, and tour info.

This year, Kim is also slated to perform at festivals around the world, including Osheaga in Montreal on August 6, The Town in São Paulo on September 10, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas on September 24, and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 18.

Kim will be celebrating the release of her album Feed The Beast and the upcoming world tour this Friday morning (June 23) on NBC’s TODAY, performing live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.

A 15-track album of pure pop perfection, Feed The Beast features Kim’s latest hit single “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj (watch the video here), her #1 global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy,” and viral fan favorites like the body-positive “Coconuts” and beat-heavy single “brrr.”

The album also includes a collaboration with alt-pop star BANKS on “BAIT” and eagerly awaited new tracks like “King of Hearts” and “uhoh.” PRESS HERE to pre-order Feed The Beast (Republic Records/Amigo Records.)

Kim’s Feed The Beast album and world tour continues a milestone year for her that has included winning her first GRAMMY Award (for “Unholy”), attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, and gracing the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Kim has become one of music’s most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than two billion global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates

2023 North American Tour Dates

Sep 27 – Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Sep 30 – Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Nov 8 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2024 European Tour Dates

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 - London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique