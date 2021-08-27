Kim Petras Releases New Single 'The Future Starts Now'

Kim Petras has kicked off a brand-new era with the release of "Future Starts Now." The track is the first taste of her upcoming debut album and the first release from her newly inked partnership with Republic Records.

Petras comments on the new single, "I felt so anxious at the start of lockdown, because for me the most anxiety-inducing thing is not being able to work and do what I love, 'Future Starts Now' came from trying to stay present, instead of stressing about the future and all the lost time."

Pulling inspiration from 80s-infused dance hits and the European house music that she fell in love with on her childhood family trips to Paris, "Future Starts Now" wipes the slate clean after a tough year to capture the euphoria of being in the moment. Kim recently teased the new track with a debut performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Rolling Stone declared her performance "stadium-worthy" and predicted her "new era will be slick, bold, and stuck in your head all week."

Amidst all the disappointment and anxiety of the pandemic, Kim transcended lockdown by focusing on writing an album that captures all the excitement of her beloved Paris, a place where she has always found happiness. "Future Starts Now" is a bold declaration of what's to come and Kim's debut album is a shimmering, dance-pop escape that marries elements from her early pop hits and her critically acclaimed projects Clarity and TURN OFF THE LIGHT.

