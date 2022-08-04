Kelow Latesha Announces Eagerly-Awaited New EP 'Turbo'

Kelow LaTesha has announced the forthcoming release of her eagerly-awaited new EP, TURBO due out in partnership with SoundCloud. Arriving on August 19, TURBO, in short for turbulence, takes listeners on a ride that provides a front-and-center look at Kelow's trials, triumphs and transformative experiences that have led her to stand tall as the woman she is today.

In addition to being named part of First on SoundCloud's 2022 artist class, earlier this year Kelow LaTesha launched a partnership with SoundCloud to bring her career to the next level. She shared the news with fans today on her social channels [link to video].

Since launching the partnership, Kelow is rapidly on the rise - she's been featured in Vibe, HipHopDX, Earmilk, and XXL's "Best New Hip-Hop Songs," and recently released tracks have earned placements on coveted playlists across major platforms, including Apple Music's "New in Hip-Hop," Spotify's "New Joints," Tidal's "Rising" and others.

Taking an all gas no breaks approach on the road to TURBO, Kelow's latest singles "He Ain't Mine" featuring Asian Doll, "Titanic" featuring Goonew, and "Genius" all, in their own right, have quickly become stand-out releases for the DMV-bred artist. Released last month, "He Ain't Mine" received co-signs as the 'Best in Hip Hop' for the week from outlets such as XXL, UPROXX, SOHH and more.

Kelow continues her triumphant run as she paves the way to deliver what is set to be one of the most discussed projects of the year.

Listen to "He Ain't Mine" here: