Keith Urban to Release New Album in September; Shares 'WILDSIDE' Single

The idea of time has always fascinated Keith Urban, living in (and recognizing) the moment, especially when we find ourselves on information overload. So, we’ll be sure to get to the point as quickly as possible.

On September 20, Keith Urban’s HIGH will be released, his first album in nearly four years - a musical journey, intentionally sequenced through themes of what it is to be alive, human connection, cutting loose, huge hook choruses, hope, nostalgia, shredding solos, straight-up fun, and some personal life revelations. Full track listing below.

“I’ve always been drawn toward the subject of living in the moment, because it’s all there is, and it’s hard to do,” says Urban. “And these days with so much ‘content’ flying at us, it can feel like drinking from a fire hose.”

The ambiguity of the word ‘high’ peaked Urban’s curiosity and so the name of the album. “What makes you ‘high’ can mean whatever you want it to mean,” says Urban. “It might be physical, spiritual, herbal, meditative, chemical or musical, but it’s definitely a place of utopia.”

He continues, “For me it’s my family, my friends, and this rollercoaster musical journey I’m on. Playing guitar, writing songs and the place where I always feel high – playing live. Every night I get a chance to bring an energy and a release to people.”

But with the highs do come lows and for Urban that came back in ’22. “At the time I was on tour. I’d do a concert, go back to Nashville to record, do a concert, and come back to record, and over again. So, I thought I’d call the album 615. That’d keep me on track – focused and disciplined.”

The process ended up creating an unexpected result for Urban. “There was no continuity. The songs didn’t work well together. I learned that what I thought was a framework to create within, turned out to be musically limiting.”

Today also brings more from Keith Urban’s HIGH with the release of “WILDSIDE,” a straight up, good-time party song loosely based on Joan Cusack’s character in the movie “The School of Rock.” “She’s the principal of a school by day, all prim and proper,” says Urban. “And then, a few tequilas at night and all bets are off.”

The song’s release follows “STRAIGHT LINE,” “GO HOME W U” with Lainey Wilson and HIGH’s current radio single “MESSED UP AS ME.”

HIGH TRACK LISTING:

1. "BLUE SKY"

2. STRAIGHT LINE

3. MESSED UP AS ME

4. WILDSIDE

5. GO HOME W U (WITH LAINEY WILSON)

6. CHUCK TAYLORS

7. DAYTONA

8. LOVE IS HARD

9. HEART LIKE A HOMETOWN

10. LAUGHIN’ ALL THE WAY TO THE DRANK

11. DODGE IN A SILVERADO

12. BREAK THE CHAIN

