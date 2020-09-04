Kaytranada Releases Instrumental Version Of 'Bubba'

BUBBA (Instrumental Version) arrives after his single with Lucky Daye, "Look Easy,"

Today, Canadian artist and producer KAYTRANADA returns to release an instrumental version of his second album, the critically acclaimed BUBBA. BUBBA (Instrumental Version) arrives after his single with Lucky Daye, "Look Easy," and features vocal-free versions of all tracks featured on the original album, with exception to those that originally debuted as instrumentals. BUBBA (Instrumental Version) is out now via RCA Records.

BUBBA is the highly-anticipated follow up to KAY's breakout debut album 99.9%, and features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Kali Uchis, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and more. The album landed at #1 on the Billboard Electronic Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart upon its release.

Listen to BUBBA (Instrumental Version) above, see album details below, and stay tuned for more from KAYTRANADA coming soon.

KAYTRANADA

BUBBA (Instrumental Version)

RCA Records

September 4, 2020

1. The Music

2. Go DJ

3. Gray Area

4. 10%

5. Need It

6. Taste

7. Oh No

8. What You Need

9. Vex Oh

10. Freefall

11. Culture

12. The Worst In Me

13. Midsection

