Kay Sebastene to Release New Single - 'who The HecK' in This Month

The talented Indonesian artist Kay Sebastene will release latest single, 'who the hecK'; a compelling track that urges listeners to face life's trials with determination and resilience.

Teaming up with the accomplished producer Dhandy Annora (Dhandy), known for his work with renowned Indonesian artists - such as Eka Gustiwana and Weird Genius, Kay presents her third single. Through this song, she shares her personal journey of triumph over adversity, crafting an authentic and empowering musical experience.

'who the hecK' encapsulates Kay's emotional evolution, recounting her path through self-discovery and growth. The song is a blend of R&B and dance pop, expertly shaped to immerse audiences into a dynamic and emotionally charged atmosphere. Simultaneously, the accompanying music video intensifies the song's themes, inviting the audience to delve into Kay's creative vision. The creative process behind the track incorporated a diverse array of instruments, including woodblock, electronic drum pads, snares, brass lines, tuba, and synthesiser - harmonising into a dynamic and emotionally charged musical narrative. Reflecting on the song's inspiration, Kay explains,

"This song is like peeling off a band-aid from a healed wound. It may leave a scar, but I've come to embrace it. In 2018, during my final year at the dance academy, I shared my dreams with a mentor, expressing my desire to represent Indonesia through singing and dancing. However, his response was discouraging. Despite the pain, I've grown from it. Now, I'm on a new path, embracing growth and encouraging others to overcome hindrances."

Kay's commitment to her musical journey has transformed her from a place of self-doubt into a position of empowerment. A graduate in Broadcasting and Film Communication from Taylor's University Malaysia, Kay's approach to music goes beyond melodies and rhythms. The lowercase title of her single, 'who the hecK', with the capitalised 'K' representing her name, is emblematic of her unique brand identity, a trend that will continue with her upcoming releases.

Kay's path to her third single was marked by challenges, but these trials forged her passion for music. Her determination and talent caught the attention of fellow musicians, leading to collaborations with producers like Bagas (ENKARA) and Prasiman. These connections have shaped her artistic journey, inspiring her to create music that resonates with authenticity, humanity, and sincerity. With the aim of fostering positive change and inspiring those facing similar struggles, Kay's music uplifts spirits and provides solace. Eager to share her energy and enthusiasm with live audiences, Kay aspires to perform on both local and international stages, including music festivals and renowned venues. Her journey, defined by resilience and determination, has allowed her to fulfil her dreams and stand as an inspirational figure for aspiring musicians.

