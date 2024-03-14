Katie Pruitt Debuts New Song 'Worst Case Scenario'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt's new song, “Worst Case Scenario,” is debuting today.

Of the song, Pruitt shares, “‘Worst Case Scenario' is a personal manifesto about surrendering control of future outcomes. It's about acknowledging your greatest fears but refusing to give them power. After all, if you're going to entertain the ‘worst case scenario' you may as well consider the ‘best case' while you're at it.”

“Worst Case Scenario” is the latest song unveiled from Pruitt's highly anticipated new album, Mantras, which will be released April 5 via Rounder Records (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, Pruitt has shared three additional tracks: “Blood Related,” “White Lies, White Jesus and You” and “All My Friends,” which Rolling Stone recently selected as a “Song You Need to Know.”

Additionally, NPR Music praises “All My Friends” calling it “A gritty soft rocker that nevertheless sparkles,” while The Indy Review declares, “Katie Pruitt continues to show off her lyrical genius.”

Produced by Jake Finch and Collin Pastore (both known for their work with boygenius and Lucy Dacus) and recorded at Nashville's The Shed, Mantras is Pruitt's most personal work to date and first new album in five years, following her acclaimed 2019 debut, Expectations. Across these eleven tracks, Pruitt takes her introspective songwriting to new heights, as she explores complex relationships with family, religion and her own mind.

Reflecting on the project, Pruitt shares, “Mantras is a full circle journey from self-sabotage to self-compassion. Writing this record forced me to stop seeking external validation from the rest of the world and turn my focus inward. After hitting a low point that caused me to seek extensive therapy, I realized I had a problem with negative self-talk. So I started writing down phrases of encouragement and repeating mantras in the mirror. Through this practice I learned how to be a kinder friend to myself and ultimately a kinder friend to others. When life gets heavy and the future feel overwhelmingly out of our control, we can learn to turn inwards and build a home inside of ourselves.”

Known for her powerful live performances, Pruitt will kick off her extensive headline tour later this month, which includes stops at Atlanta's Terminal West, Dallas' Kessler Theater, Austin's Parish, Denver's Bluebird Theater, Seattle's Neumos, Boston's Brighton Music Hall, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Philadelphia's World Café Live and Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.katiepruitt.com/tour.

In addition to Pruitt, Finch and Pastore, Mantras also features musicians Maggie Chaffee (strings), Dave Cohen (keys), Anthony Da Costa (guitar), Kris Donegan (guitar), Laura Epling (strings), Camille Faulkner (strings), Will Honaker (guitar, keys), Taylor Ivey (bass), Kevin McGowan (drums) and Johnny Williamson (guitar).

The new music adds to a series of breakout years for Pruitt following Expectations, of which NPR Morning Editionpraised, “such clarity of expression and disarming intimacy—

Expectations is aesthetically warmhearted even in its tensest moments of confrontation.”

Additionally, Rolling Stonedeclared, “A soaring vocalist and agile guitarist, Pruitt is a dynamic new presence,” while Pitchfork proclaimed, “With stately ballads and choruses to shatter glass, the Nashville singer-songwriter's debut builds into a record that feels deeply thoughtful and unified.” Originally from the Atlanta suburbs and now based in Nashville, Pruitt has garnered widespread attention since her debut.

She has been highlighted as a Rolling Stone “Artist You Need To Know,” one of NPR Music's “Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch” and has performed as part of CBS Mornings' “Saturday Sessions” series and NPR Music's “Tiny Desk (Home Concert)” series. In addition to numerous sold-out headline shows, Pruitt has also toured with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Shakey Graves, My Morning Jacket, American Aquarium, Lucero, City and Colour and more.

KATIE PRUITT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 28—Asheville, NC—Salvage Station*

March 29—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West*

March 30—Birmingham, AL—Saturn*

April 1—Kansas City, MO—RecordBar*

April 3—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater*

April 4—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater

April 7—Austin, TX—Parish

April 10—Colorado Springs, CO—The Black Sheep*

April 11—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater*

April 12—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s Foco*

April 13—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre*

April 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Urban Lounge*

April 17—Boise, ID—Shrine Ballroom*

April 19—Vancouver, BC—Hollywood Theatre*

April 20—Kelowna, BC—Revelry Food + Music Hub*

April 22—Victoria, BC—Capital Ballroom*

April 24—Seattle, WA—Neumos*

April 26—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365 Club*

April 28—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 7—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall*

May 10—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom*

May 11—Philadelphia, PA—World Café Live*

May 12—Washington, D.C.—The Atlantis*

May 14—Toronto, ON—The Great Hall*

May 16—Ann Arbor, MI—The Ark

May 17—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

May 18—Milwaukee, WI—Vivarium*

May 19—St. Paul, MN—Amsterdam Bar & Hall*

May 23—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

June 1—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

July 7—Calgary, Alberta—Calgary Stampede

July 19—Redmond, OR—Fairwell Festival

*with special guest Jack Van Cleaf

photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen