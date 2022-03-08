Kate Bollinger Announces New EP 'Look at It in the Light'

Rising Virginia-based musician, Kate Bollinger, announces her new EP, Look at it in the Light, out April 22nd via Ghostly International. The new EP follows Bollinger's two previously independent EPs, impressive support dates with the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Faye Webster, Real Estate and more, and a very unexpected writing credit on Kanye West's 2021 track "Donda," which sampled Bollinger's 2019 song "Candy."

Alongside the EP announcement, Bollinger shares the light and softly psychedelic lead single "Who Am I But Someone." Listen to the track and watch the campy video, directed by Allyson Pierce of Pear Juice Production.

Kate Bollinger says of the song and video: "There have been many times when I've been so afraid to uproot my life in some way but just as afraid of what will happen if I don't. This song is a conversation with myself about avoidance, denial, being afraid of change, and being afraid of stagnating. I shot the video in Los Angeles with Allyson from Pear Juice and a cast and crew of all women (besides our amazing producer Al!). Shooting the video was like being at summer camp - it was one of the best experiences and I'm so proud of how it turned out."

Kate Bollinger will bring Look at it in the Light on the road this Spring, with tour dates through the U.S., Canada, the UK and Europe. See below to find a show near you, and get your ticket HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

04/02/22 - Norfolk, VA @ LAVA MiniFest

04/30/22 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman's Club

05/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/04/22 - London, UK @ Colours

05/06/22 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

05/07/22 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

05/09/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/10/22 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny

05/11/22 - Manchester, UK @ YES

05/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/16/22 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/17/22 - Stuttgart, DE @ Café Galao

05/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

05/20/22 - Darmstadt, DE @ Bedroomdisco

05/21/22 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!

06/07/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

06/08/22 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

06/11/22 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco

06/12/22 - Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939

06/15/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop

06/17/22 - Washington, DC @ DC9

06/18/22 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern