Kate Bollinger Announces New EP 'Look at It in the Light'
The new EP will be released on April 22.
Rising Virginia-based musician, Kate Bollinger, announces her new EP, Look at it in the Light, out April 22nd via Ghostly International. The new EP follows Bollinger's two previously independent EPs, impressive support dates with the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Faye Webster, Real Estate and more, and a very unexpected writing credit on Kanye West's 2021 track "Donda," which sampled Bollinger's 2019 song "Candy."
Alongside the EP announcement, Bollinger shares the light and softly psychedelic lead single "Who Am I But Someone." Listen to the track and watch the campy video, directed by Allyson Pierce of Pear Juice Production.
Kate Bollinger says of the song and video: "There have been many times when I've been so afraid to uproot my life in some way but just as afraid of what will happen if I don't. This song is a conversation with myself about avoidance, denial, being afraid of change, and being afraid of stagnating. I shot the video in Los Angeles with Allyson from Pear Juice and a cast and crew of all women (besides our amazing producer Al!). Shooting the video was like being at summer camp - it was one of the best experiences and I'm so proud of how it turned out."
Kate Bollinger will bring Look at it in the Light on the road this Spring, with tour dates through the U.S., Canada, the UK and Europe. See below to find a show near you, and get your ticket HERE.
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates
04/02/22 - Norfolk, VA @ LAVA MiniFest
04/30/22 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman's Club
05/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05/04/22 - London, UK @ Colours
05/06/22 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club
05/07/22 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
05/09/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
05/10/22 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny
05/11/22 - Manchester, UK @ YES
05/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/16/22 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
05/17/22 - Stuttgart, DE @ Café Galao
05/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla
05/20/22 - Darmstadt, DE @ Bedroomdisco
05/21/22 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!
06/07/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
06/08/22 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
06/11/22 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco
06/12/22 - Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939
06/15/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop
06/17/22 - Washington, DC @ DC9
06/18/22 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern