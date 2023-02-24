Kassi Ashton Releases New Song 'Drive You Out of My Mind'

MCA Nashville artist Kassi Ashton releases brand new track, "Drive You Out of My Mind," today. Written by Ashton with Travis Wood and Todd Clark, "Drive You Out of My Mind," serves as the Missouri-native's next country radio single hitting the airwaves March 13.

"When nothing else works, I hit the gas," says Ashton. "I feel like I can breathe when the windows are down, and my main character soundtrack is turned up. Put this song at the top of your playlist the next time you need to get lost."

Ashton is set to make her debut on the Grand Ole Opry March 15. The widely acclaimed singer/songwriter known for her free spirit and her rich, soulful voice, is also currently on the No Bad Vibes Tour with Old Dominion. Upcoming dates include Kennewick, WA; West Palm Beach, FL; Key West, FL; and Bangor, ME. For more information, visit here.

With a little bit of rock, a hell of a lot of soul, and a throwback R&B groove, MCA Nashville's Kassi Ashton is set to take the music world by storm.

"Kassi Ashton is in line for Nashville domination, and she'll do it her way - unapologetically," proclaims PEOPLE Magazine. Kassi brings a whole new attitude to country music. The California, Missouri singer/songwriter touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records.

Her introductory release "California, Missouri" stirred widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country, CMT, The Boot, and many more. Named "Who to Watch" by Huffington Post, The Tennessean, and radio personality Bobby Bones.

Rolling Stone lauds her as "a devilish songwriter who isn't afraid to flip convention on its head," while Refinery29 claims, "she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity," PAPER Magazine calls her "the next big country superstar," and American Songwriter notes, "Ashton brings powerful storytelling and a sense of poetry in every release."

Kassi defies convention and defines her signature style with confessional, catchy storytelling and dynamic delivery on songs including her latest, "Drive You Out of My Mind," and critically acclaimed releases "Dates In Pickup Trucks," "Heavyweight," "California, Missouri," "Hopeless," "Violins," and more.

Listen to the new single: