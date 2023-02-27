Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”

Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, "Luck Be a Lady."

Kane Kalas is a classically trained crooner. His style evokes music's Golden Age with a contemporary twist. His voice is a heavy baritone that wraps around you like a comforting memory.

"Luck Be a Lady," is originally from the musical Guys and Dolls. It is performed by the suave, confident, gambler, Sky Masterson (played by Marlon Brando in the Academy Award winning 1950's movie adaptation) as a call for luck during an all-important dice roll. As the winner of the largest pot in televised poker history, Kane can uniquely relate to the song's lyric and feel, which is palpable in his interpretation. He's pictured at the WPT Borgata Poker Open final table in 2014.

"When I turned 21 and landed in Las Vegas to participate in the World Series of Poker for the first time," Kane shared, "I put on 'Luck Be a Lady' during the drive to my hotel to get in the right mood. I had a very profitable summer. So, ever since, I start each summer off by playing 'Luck Be a Lady' when I arrive in Vegas. It's become a tradition."

Kane's cover features over twenty-five Philadelphia and bordering tri-state area musicians, including complete rhythm, brass, wind, and strings sections. It is more up-tempo and playful than the original version. While the horns ground the melody, Kane's baritone vocals act as the band leader taking the single into the 21st century.

"'Luck Be a Lady' offers a glimpse into the life of a gambler - the song is filled with hope and suspense," Kane says. "In capturing this feeling, I really explored playing with the lyrics, dynamics, and even the melody. These liberties capture the dramatic essence of the piece."

Listen to "Luck Be a Lady" here. "Luck Be a Lady" is from Kane's forthcoming album High Hopes, which is lovingly dedicated to his father and the city of Philadelphia.