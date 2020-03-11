Kacy Hill Debuts New Song, Confirms Second Album Coming June 19

Kacy Hill debuts a new song, "I Believe In You" featuring Francis and the Lights, today. The song, which Zane Lowe premiered as a World First on Beats 1, is the first official single from her forthcoming second album, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again, slated for release June 19. The album features previously unveiled tracks "Dinner," "Much Higher" and "To Someone Else."

Listen below!

"'I Believe In You' is about finding faith and purpose in the relationships I keep when I feel hopeless," Hill says. "I hit a point where I needed someone bigger than myself to believe in, and the concept of God as an almighty power hadn't felt like it was right for me. Instead, I found comfort in the small bits of happiness that make life a little easier every day. Things get better and sometimes all I have to do is be present to enjoy them - that in itself is something to believe in."

In December 2017, Hill connected with Francis and the Lights and producer BJ Burton (Bon Iver, The Japanese House) in Minneapolis, where they started laying the foundations of Hill's forthcoming record, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again. In the following years, the remainder of the record was completed between L.A. and Minneapolis, with the help of another of Hill's collaborators, the producer Jim-E Stack (HAIM, Caroline Polachek).

The Phoenix-born, Los Angeles-based artist got her start in 2014 when her self-released single "Experience," the second song Hill had ever recorded, went viral. After being on the road with Kanye West and Vanessa Beecroft for the YEEZUS tour, she signed to G.O.O.D. Music. Her EP Bloo came shortly thereafter, showcasing the range of her voice on tracks like "Foreign Fields" and the anthemic "Arm's Length." She was featured on Travis Scott's "90210" and Kid Cudi's "Releaser," she covered V Magazine, GQ wrote she was "barreling toward the big time" and New York Magazine named her "one to watch." In 2017, Hill released her official debut album, the R&B-hinged, synth-laden ode to all the shapes femininity can take, Like A Woman, to critical acclaim.

Hill ended her deal with G.O.O.D. Music in 2019. She says cutting ties with the label led her to soul search through her music. "It's forced me to evaluate why I'm doing what I'm doing," she says. Combined with the Olympic-style competitive weightlifting Hill picked up a couple years ago, which she says has helped her be honest with herself and hold herself accountable in all aspects of her life, Hill is on a whole new path.

KACY HILL-IS IT SELFISH IF WE TALK ABOUT ME AGAIN

1. To Someone Else

2. Much Higher

3. Just To Say

4. Porsche

5. I Believe In You

6. Everybody's Mother

7. Told Me

8. Unkind

9. Six

10. Palladium

11. Dinner

Photo credit: Lauren Dunn





