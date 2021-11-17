Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kacey Musgraves Releases 'Fix You' Cover

The song was released for a new short film from Chipotle.

Nov. 17, 2021  

Grammy Award-winner Kacey Musgraves has released her cover of Coldplay's "Fix You" for a new collaboration with Chipotle.

The cover was used for a new short film released by Chipotle. Musgraves also released a behind-the-scenes video detailing the process of recording the cover.

Six-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves released her highly anticipated fourth studio album star-crossed on September 10 via Interscope Records / UMG Nashville. star-crossed : the film, directed by Bardia Zeinali, stars Musgraves and is now streaming exclusively via Paramount+.

Listen to the cover here:

Watch the "Making Of" video here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1v-vYXTssnY" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Watch the short film here:


