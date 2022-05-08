Kaapstaad (Tim Spelman) Releases New Single, 'Aula'

Stockholm-based Australian doctor turned musician TIM SPELMAN (also of Swedish indie pop group TINY FIGHTER) has released his new single 'Aula' under the name KAAPSTAAD, his solo electronic music project in pursuit of what could be described as sublime Nordic ambient-chill. This sophomore single is out today, having achieved that very objective, hot on the trails of his recently-released piano-based ambient debut solo 'Night'. NYC's Big Takeover Magazine writes, "There is something in the spaciousness of this piano and beat-driven instrumental that captures more than just a vague feeling of relaxation... minimal structures perfectly describe windswept lands, its spacious ways conjuring big, star-strewn, open skies and wide-open spaces".



On an ambient instrumental note, please explore the atmospheric and downtempo electronica of Austin's PARIS MUSIC CORP. (aka JOHN ANDREW PARIS), perhaps best known locally for working with ARTHUR BROWN (The Crazy World of Arthur Brown). Apart from his recently released self-titled album , he has also released videos for the singles 'Almost Lost' and 'Light Speed'. Diverse and experimental, it's with good reason that his music draws parallels with that of Mick Karn, Bowery Electric, Boards of Canada, Japan, Dif Juz, Bonobo, Fennesz, Tim Hecker and Vangelis.

