KEELD Shares Deep House-leaning Sounds on New Noise Debut FREEK

French producer KEELD lays down a propulsive rhythm of deep house-leaning sounds on his New Noise debut "Freek." Buy & Stream here!



Since launching his career in 2017, the Lyon-based artist has risen amongst the underground with passionate dancefloor-friendly works. His unique ear and production sensibilities caught the attention of Tchami, who released several original KEELD compositions on his Confession label, as well as official remixes for himself and Malaa. Since then, KEELD has gained the support of many DJs around the world, including DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, and Oliver Heldens. Bursting with energy following the February release of "Gillies," KEELD brings his boundary-pushing sounds to New Noise via "Freek."



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.





