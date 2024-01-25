K-Pop Superstars Itzy Announces Highly Anticipated 'Itzy 2nd World Tour '

Critically-acclaimed K-Pop powerhouses ITZY announces their return to the global stage for ITZY 2ND WORLD TOUR , a show stopping run of electrifying performances across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe and North America this spring and summer.

Having demonstrated their exceptional skills as "stage masters" through a mix of hit songs and B-side tracks on their sold out 2022 outing, ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR , the group's expanded 2024 world tour is poised to uphold their reputation during their return to North America and Asia. ITZY 2ND WORLD TOUR will also feature the group's highly anticipated first performances in Latin America, UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Produced by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on February 24 & 25 for a two-night run at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium then proceeds around the world to Thailand, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Chile, the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Japan, the US, Canada, Taiwan and the Philippines. The tour will wrap up with a final performance in Hong Kong. Full dates can be found below.

How to Get Tickets

ASIA TICKETS: Ticket details can be found on local promoter websites. Check local listings.

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND: Tickets will be available beginning on Monday, February 5. The general onsale begins on Wednesday, February 7 at 2pm local time at livenation.com.au.

MEXICO: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning on Monday, February 5. The general onsale begins on Tuesday, February 6 at 11am local time at ticketmaster.com.mx.

SANTIAGO: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning on Monday, January 29. The general onsale begins on Wednesday, January 31 at 12pm local time at puntoticket.com.

EUROPE & UK: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Thursday, February 1. The general onsale begins on Friday, February 2 at 10am local time on local Live Nation sites.

NORTH AMERICA: Tickets will be available through a general onsale beginning on Friday, February 2 at 3pm local time at livenation.com.

ITZY's loyal army of fans, known as MIDZY, will see the first live performance of the group's latest mini-album BORN TO BE, which was released earlier this month via JYP Entertainment/IMPERIAL/Republic Records.

Featuring 10 new tracks, including their current title track UNTOUCHABLE, "BORN TO BE" not only marks the group's first release in 2024, but continues to underscore their global reach, with the album debuting at #1 the worldwide iTunes chart across 23 overseas regions, including the United States, Brazil, Thailand, France, and Australia.

Continuing to encapsulate messages of freedom and self-love, core identities of the group since their 2019 debut, the album also marks a monumental moment for ITZY, as it features solo songs from each member for the first time in the groups' history. Each member contributed to the composition of each solo track, showcasing their musical competency, and asserting themselves as bold creative forces.

The BORN TO BE mini-album comes on the heels of their release of the same name in addition to their solo songs all of which were released with solo videos that currently hold approximately 21.1 million views collectively. BORN TO BE also follows the group's previous mini-album KILL MY DOUBT, which features tracks such as “Bet On Me,” “None of My Business,” and fan favorite, “CAKE”, Their upcoming world tour will fully cater to fans' setlist desires with new music and beloved hits.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, early entry, soundcheck access, custom merchandise, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

2ND WORLD TOUR BORN TO BE TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 24 – Seoul, KOR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Sun Feb 25 – Seoul, KOR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Sat Mar 16 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

Thu Mar 21 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Sun Mar 24 – Sydney, AUS – ICC Sydney Theatre

Tue Mar 26 – Melbourne, AUS – Margaret Court Arena

Sat Apr 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Mon Apr 15 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center WTC

Thu Apr 18 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Wed Apr 24 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

Fri Apr 26 – Paris, France – Zénith Paris - La Villette

Sun Apr 28 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

Wed May 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Sat May 4 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

Sat May 18 – Tokyo, Japan – Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium

Sun May 19 – Tokyo, Japan – Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium

Thu Jun 6 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sat Jun 8 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Tue Jun 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Jun 14 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sun Jun 16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Jun 18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Thu Jun 20 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Sun Jun 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Fri Jun 28 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort

Sat Jul 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei Arena

Sat Aug 3 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Hong Kong, China – AsiaWorld-Arena

About ITZY

Formed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2019, ITZY exploded on to the K-Pop scene with their debut single “DALLA DALLA.” The track ranked #3 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and pulled in 17.1 million "day-of" music video views on YouTube. At the time, the song both broke the record for the most viewed K-pop debut music video in history and held the record for the fastest K-Pop debut music video to reach 100 million views.

Billboard Magazine ranked “DALLA DALLA” at #20 on the “25 Best K-pop Songs of 2019: Critics' Pick” and the group took home the Best New Artist Award at the 2020 Korean Music Awards. The group's follow-up EP “WANNABE,” charted at #4 on the Song Sales chart and was one of the top 10 K-pop song to trend globally on Spotify, while also ranking on the Emerging Artists chart where it hit #31. ITZY's third album, Not Shy, peaked on the Billboard Social 50 chart at #11 and World Album chart at #8, plus, their past albums, IT'z ICY and IT'z ME both entered the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

ITZY kicked off 2021 with their first national U.S. broadcast appearance on MTV's Fresh Out Live, racking in the largest performance views MTV had received for the platform. Then, in May, the group made their debut on the Billboard 200 album chart with their six-track EP GUESS WHO, which they followed up with their full-length studio debut, CRAZY IN LOVE. The album took the #1 spot across multiple Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and World Albums charts, and made a strong debut on Billboard's Top 200-album chart where it reached #11, making ITZY only the third female K-pop group to score within the chart's top 15.

The album's lead track, “LOCO,” which they performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, reached #4 Billboard's World Digital Song Sales. The track's official music video also made a big splash, crossing one million views within 26 minutes of its release on YouTube, and it was nominated for a 2022 MTV VMA for “Best K-Pop.”

Last summer, ITZY released their 5th mini album, CHECKMATE. The EP took the #8 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group's first top-10 ranking on the chart. Further, the group became the 4th K-pop girl group to achieve a top 10 ranking on the Billboard 200. The group performed the EP's lead track, “SNEAKERS,” on both MTV's Fresh Out Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's “Late Show Me Music.”

ITZY closed out the year with their sixth EP CHESHIRE and their first world tour – the CHECKMATE tour – in which the group played eight sold-out venues across the US, including Los Angeles' YouTube Theater and New York's Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. In July of 2023, ITZY released their seventh EP KILL MY DOUBT, which features tracks “Bet On Me,” “None of My Business,” and fan favorite, “CAKE”.

ITZY's new EP, BORN TO BE, is out now.