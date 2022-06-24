K-Pop Stars aespa Release Brand New Single 'Life's Too Short'

Globally beloved K-Pop girl group aespa make their English-language debut with the irresistible single "Life's Too Short."

Originally debuted at Coachella earlier this year, "Life's Too Short" is a blissful pop song featuring catchy guitar riffs and bright, hopeful vocals that showcase aespa's youthful energy and positive ambition to enjoy life without regrets.

This is the second single from their hotly anticipated EP Girls - The 2nd Mini Album, out on July 8th and available for pre-order here. "Life's Too Short" is accompanied by a glossy video that captures aespa's unique style, personality, and, of course, slick choreography.

About the track, aespa shared, "Life's Too Short" contains a message to all our MYs to stay true to yourselves and spread love because life is too short, so I hope everyone listens to it and receives positive energy!"

With its swanky, R&B-inspired production and layered harmonies, "Life's Too Short" is a breezy earworm about living your truth that doubles as a vocal showcase for members KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, and NINGNING. "I'm doing me regardless and I don't care what you say about it / and it don't matter if you like it or not," aespa sings on the catchy chorus over acoustic guitar and staccato beats. "I'm having all this fun so, why would I ever stop?"

Today's release arrives ahead of aespa's upcoming, intimate fan events at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Originally scheduled as one night only for Sunday, June 26, a second date was recently added for Monday, June 27 due to high demand. Tickets available for purchase here. During the event, aespa will perform new music off their forthcoming EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album out on July 8. The girls are also set to make their U.S. late night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 29.

The global stars already have momentum on their side. Last fall's debut EP, Savage - The 1st Mini Album bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, the highest entry for a K-Pop girl group's debut in history. Additionally, Savage - The 1st Mini Album claimed a spot on ten Billboard charts. The project was also greeted with universal critical acclaim from Forbes, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, Flaunt, and more. Additionally, TIME touted aespa among "The Next Generation Leaders, Class of 2022."

With "Life's Too Short" and Girls - The 2nd Mini Album, aespa sets the stage for a global takeover.

Watch the new music video here: