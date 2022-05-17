K-Pop Group Seventeen Announce World Tour 'Be the Sun'

SEVENTEEN will bring back their powerhouse performances to the concert stage this June with 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]' (hereinafter 'BE THE SUN').

The K-pop stage-breakers announced their world tour 'BE THE SUN' today on their official social media channels. While revealing North American tour dates, the announcement hinted at more shows to be added to the list, including cities in Asia and a Japan Dome Tour through November to December.

SEVENTEEN will kick off the tour on June 25 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, to be followed by shows in 12 North American cities: Vancouver on August 10, Seattle on 12, Oakland on 14, Los Angeles on 17, Houston on 20, Fort Worth on 23, Chicago on 25, Washington, DC on 28, Atlanta on 30, Belmont Park on September 1, Toronto on 3 and Newark on 6.

'BE THE SUN' will be the K-pop supergroup's first world tour in 2 years and 4 months, after 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR ' prematurely came to an end in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The 13-piece act signaled the return of their highly-anticipated live shows earlier this month, with a fan meet in Japan that amassed 60,000 fans.

SEVENTEEN will release their 4th studio album Face the Sun at midnight (ET) on May 27. The 9-track album with the lead single "HOT" has already racked up over 1.74 million pre-order sales in its first week, reaching an all-time high for the band.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

Moving at an unparalleled pace, the K-pop stage-breakers made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live. SEVENTEEN's latest EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, earning the K-pop superstars the "quintuple million seller" title as it joins their last four consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garæ and ; [Semicolon], Your Choice-in selling over 1 million copies each.