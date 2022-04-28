Jvck James Shares New Single 'Hennessy Tears'

R&B artist JVCK JAMES has released a care package for fans with ON THE ROCKS alongside new single Hennessy Tears, which follows his recent single Love in the Club and are both out now via RCA Records/Sony. ON THE ROCKS follows his acclaimed EP JOYRIDE released last year and marks a new musical chapter for JVCK JAMES.

Hennessy Tears is a soulful and dreamy track with a smooth beat alongside rhythmic vocals and profound lyrics about being overwhelmed by falling in love. It is the perfect lead song into new project ON THE ROCKS.

ON THE ROCKS features the bouncy single Love in the Club, which was on the BBC1 Xtra A List and achieved support from Radio 1, Kiss Fresh and Capital Xtra, alongside expressive new tracks Drunk Love and Galaxy Swim (Deeper). The four tracks chart four stages of romance; meeting someone (Love in the Club), beginning a relationship (Drunk Love), being overwhelmed by the connection (Hennessy Tears) and then all of those emotions becoming deeper (Galaxy Swim (Deeper)).

It is a refined and emotive body of work, which charts a moment in his life which he is sharing as a care package for his fans and represents an exciting musical turning point for JVCK JAMES. He says;

"ON THE ROCKS is a journey through the different emotions of falling for someone in your early 20's (Generation Z). When sex is so accessible it's hard to differentiate the blurred line between love and lust. However, there comes a point where temporary love is not an option anymore."

His EP JOYRIDE was released last year, featuring No Drama and Basement, which were also performed as live videos, with the latter re-released as a remix featuring Knucks. The Joyride EP was also accompanied by a creative visual collaboration celebrating Black excellence, which sound tracked the entire EP and was shot and directed by UK director Fenn O'Meally (Jorja Smith, Wu-Tang, Stormzy) with a nod to their favourite 90s and 00s R&B videos.

With a timeless yet modern sound matched with his distinctive and captivating artistry, JVCK JAMES has established himself as a truly exciting name in UK R&B, with support so far coming from the likes of BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 6 and Capital Xtra, as well as appearing as part of COLOR's Home/Bred session series. He has also just been announced as Apple Music's Global 'Up Next' artist - find out more here.

After supporting the likes of Mahalia and Ella Mai in both America and Europe, JVCK recently headlined a sold out Omeara in London and will be performing again in London as part of o BBC Introducing night at The Lexington on 4th August.

Listen to the new single here: