Justin Timberlake Releases New Single 'Selfish'

Multi-award-winning artist Justin Timberlake releases his new single “Selfish” alongside the music video via RCA Records.

The pop infused offering is driven by its infectious melodies and features the stars iconic soulful vocals. Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell and Cirkut, “Selfish” is the first taste of solo music from Justin since his 2018 Man of the Woods record.

The video, directed by Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), brings the introspectiveness of the song to life by pulling back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality. It's a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person.

Justin's sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th. Pre-order HERE. Watch the new music video here:

About Justin Timberlake:

Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he's sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC.

Justin has won ten GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z.

He's garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on “Saturday Night Live.” On the big screen, he's lent his voice to DreamWorks' animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third installment, 2023's TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record “Can't Stop the Feeling!” from TROLLS was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards.

(Photo Credit: Charlotte Rutherford)