Justin Timberlake Releases New Single 'Selfish'

The music video is directed by Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe).

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Justin Timberlake Releases New Single 'Selfish'

Multi-award-winning artist Justin Timberlake releases his new single “Selfish” alongside the music video via RCA Records.

The pop infused offering is driven by its infectious melodies and features the stars iconic soulful vocals. Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell and Cirkut, “Selfish” is the first taste of solo music from Justin since his 2018 Man of the Woods record. 

The video, directed by Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), brings the introspectiveness of the song to life by pulling back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality. It's a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person. 

Justin's sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th. Pre-order HERE.  Watch the new music video here:

About Justin Timberlake: 

Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he's sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC.

Justin has won ten GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z.

He's garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on “Saturday Night Live.” On the big screen, he's lent his voice to DreamWorks' animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third installment, 2023's TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record “Can't Stop the Feeling!” from TROLLS was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards. 

(Photo Credit: Charlotte Rutherford)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From Ghost Ship: A New Musical Photo
Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'

Joshua Turchin announces the release of 'Captain's Code,' a song from 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical.' The song will be available on all streaming platforms. 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical' is currently in development with plans for a private reading presentation. Turchin's previous work includes 'The Perfect Fit' and 'Avatar: The Last Musical (a Parody).'

2
Orbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut in April Photo
Orbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut in April

Originally released on September 30, 1991, 'The Green Album' contains landmark Orbital tracks including their breakthrough 1990 single 'Chime', and the evergreen comedown classic 'Belfast'. The comprehensive reissue package also includes early Orbital favourites like 'Satan' plus previously unavailable tracks.

3
Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards Photo
Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards

Five-time GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY Legend Award recipient Billy Joel has been added to the lineup for the 66th GRAMMY Awards, joining previously announced performers Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott.

4
Dean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing Photo
Dean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing

Dillon was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 alongside Bob Dylan and Shel Silverstein), and has penned many iconic hits for chart-topping artists including George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack, Toby Keith, among others. His association with George Strait over the years has brought him to an icon status.

More Hot Stories For You

Liars Announce Limited Edition Recycled Vinyl Release Of 'Mess'Liars Announce Limited Edition Recycled Vinyl Release Of 'Mess'
Billy Tibbals Announces New EP & New Single 'Burn Out!'Billy Tibbals Announces New EP & New Single 'Burn Out!'
Grace Kelly, Accompanied By Strings, To Celebrate Cinema With New Album Out In MarchGrace Kelly, Accompanied By Strings, To Celebrate Cinema With New Album Out In March
Schande Announce 'Once Around' LP & Share 'Relevant Campaigns' SingleSchande Announce 'Once Around' LP & Share 'Relevant Campaigns' Single

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD