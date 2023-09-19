Jungle Shares Remix of Hit Track 'Back On 74'

“Back On 74” is taken from Jungle’s new album Volcano, out now to critical acclaim.
British songwriting and production duo Jungle unveil the remix of their hit song “Back On 74” by London DJ and producer Joy Anonymous today. The original version of the track has exploded across platforms, with more than 22 million global streams, a massive TikTok trend with more than 184 million views and spots on several coveted playlists.
“Back On 74” is taken from Jungle’s new album Volcano, out now to critical acclaim via Caiola Records / AWAL—get it here. Volcano, which NPR celebrates as “unstoppable” and a “timeless classic,” features singles “Candle Flame” with rapper Erick the Architect, “Dominoes,” “I’ve Been In Love” with Channel Tres, “Back On 74” and “You Ain’t No Celebrity” with Roots Manuva.
The free-spirited energy that runs right through Volcano reflects how organically it came together. This time around the duo wanted to include a wider variety of voices within the album, leading to collaborations with Erick the Architect, Bas, Roots Manuva, Channel Tres, JNR Williams and more.
Jungle is also in the midst of an extensive world tour in support of Volcano, following a headline slot at London’s All Points East Festival. Slated to perform for more than 190,000 people, the duo’s lauded full-band live shows have graced some of their biggest venues to date, including Los Angeles’ The Kia Forum and San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, with shows at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, D.C.’s The Anthem, Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and more to come—see below for the full tour routing.
Jungle was founded by J&T, who met at the age of 10 in West London’s Shepherd’s Bush. They began making music together at the beginning of 2013, choosing to put the aesthetic emphasis on the music’s surrounding artwork/videos rather than on their own identities.
Jungle’s acclaimed 2014 self-titled debut album was a Mercury Prize nominee and is now Gold-certified while their lauded 2018 follow-up, For Ever, reached #10 on the UK Albums Chart. In addition, their 2021 album, Loving In Stereo, achieved their highest domestic chart position to date, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Current Electronic Albums chart while also peaking at #3 on Independent Albums, #4 on Current Rock Albums and #6 on Current Alternative Albums charts. Their three records have since amassed over a million equivalent album sales and a billion streams worldwide.
They’ve performed on five continents, headlining venues both stateside and abroad while performing at major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Last year, the duo embarked on a select run of European dates supporting Billie Eilish on her “Happier Than Ever” tour.
September 19—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
September 21—Toronto, Canada—Echo Beach
September 23—Montreal, Canada—Place Bell
September 26—Boston, MA—Roadrunner
September 27—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall
September 28—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem
September 30—New York, NY—Forest Hills Stadium
October 24—Paris, France—Le 104
October 25—Paris, France—Le 104
October 27—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz
October 28—Madrid, Spain—La Riviera
October 29—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno
October 31—Toulouse, France—Le Bikini
November 1st—Nimes, France —La Paloma
November 2—Milan, Italy—Alcatraz
November 4—Zurich, Switzerland—Halle 622
November 5—Munich, Germany—TonHalle
November 6—Berlin, Germany—Verti Music Hall
November 8—Stockholm, Sweden—Cirkus
November 9—Norway, Oslo—Norway Sentrum Scene
November 10—Copenhagen, Denmark—KB Hallen
November 11—Aarhus, Denmark—Train
November 13—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle
November 14—Cologne, Germany—Palladium
November 15—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live
November 16—Antwerp, Belgium—Lotto Arena
November 18—Mexico City, Mexico—Corona Capital
November 24—Bogota, Colombia—Movistar Arena
November 25—Medellin, Colombia—La Macarena
May 15—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena
May 17—Melbourne, Australia—Festival Hall
May 19—Brisbane, Australia—Fortitude Music Hall
May 20—Sydney Australia—The Hordern Pavilion
photo credit: Joe Petini
