Jung Kook of BTS Kicks Off GMA's 2023 Summer Concert Series

Tune in to “Good Morning America” on Friday, July 14, from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. ET to catch the live performance on ABC.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 4 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album

Jung Kook of BTS Kicks Off GMA's 2023 Summer Concert Series

“Good Morning America” will kick off its 2023 Summer Concert Series this Friday, July 14, with a performance by world-renowned popstar Jung Kook of BTS.

Jung Kook will take to the stage at Rumsey Playfield in New York City's Central Park to perform his solo debut single “Seven,” among other music from the artist’s repertoire, on the same day "Seven" will be released globally.

Tickets to the highly anticipated event are sold out, and fans are encouraged to tune in to “Good Morning America” on Friday, July 14, from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. ET to catch the live performance on ABC.

Check out the complete lineup for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series here.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Carly Rae Jepsen Will Release The Loveliest Time Album This Month Photo
Carly Rae Jepsen Will Release 'The Loveliest Time' Album This Month

Jepsen spent the past ten months between studios and a world tour, reworking a collection of songs that were born in isolation. She enlisted a team of trusted all-star collaborators (John Hill, Patrik Berger, Rostam Batmanglij, Kyle Shearer and more) to distill “The Loveliest Time” into her most introspective and effervescent work to date. 

2
UK Rapper Dave Joins Afropops Oxlade For INTOXYCATED Photo
UK Rapper Dave Joins Afropop's Oxlade For 'INTOXYCATED'

This new track finds the Nigerian vocalist and British rapper in true dialogue, as they dissect the modern language of love. Tired of dealing with betrayal and sick of filtering real life through social media, the artists long for the kind of meaningful connection that envelops all their senses and cuts through the artifice of online life. 

3
Video: Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Release Gorgeous Music Video Photo
Video: Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Release 'Gorgeous' Music Video

Capitalizing on incredible momentum, multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash the music video for their new single “Gorgeous.' It remains a standout from the Motor City duo’s acclaimed joint mixtape, Controversy, out now via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang.

4
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share New Single Futurephobic Photo
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share New Single 'Futurephobic'

Los Angeles psych-punk quartet Frankie and the Witch Fingers have shared new track “Futurephobic” alongside an official video. Through six progressively expansive albums, innumerable live dates on an ever-expanding list of continents, and performances with the likes of Thee Oh Sees, Ty Segall, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'
RokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist LineupRokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist Lineup
Video: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie Trailer
Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-UpJudas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-Up

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
THE LION KING
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
MJ THE MUSICAL
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US