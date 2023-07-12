Jung Kook of BTS Kicks Off GMA's 2023 Summer Concert Series

“Good Morning America” will kick off its 2023 Summer Concert Series this Friday, July 14, with a performance by world-renowned popstar Jung Kook of BTS.

Jung Kook will take to the stage at Rumsey Playfield in New York City's Central Park to perform his solo debut single “Seven,” among other music from the artist’s repertoire, on the same day "Seven" will be released globally.

Tickets to the highly anticipated event are sold out, and fans are encouraged to tune in to “Good Morning America” on Friday, July 14, from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. ET to catch the live performance on ABC.

Check out the complete lineup for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series here.