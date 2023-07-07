Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier & More to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The series launches on Friday, July 14 with global popstar Jung Kook of BTS.

Jul. 07, 2023

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” announced today the return of its Summer Concert Series, featuring award-winning, world-renowned artists.

The series launches on Friday, July 14, when global popstar Jung Kook of BTS takes the stage in New York City’s Central Park to perform his songs, including solo debut single “Seven.”

The lineup includes some of the hottest names in music, with live performances by GRAMMY Award®-winning country superstar Tim McGraw, international sensation Hozier, multiplatinum group Fitz and The Tantrums, pop singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen and bestselling artist Sam Hunt.

Plus, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the series will feature a concert with GRAMMY Award-nominated artists Fat Joe and Remy Ma, as well as a performance by GRAMMY Award-winner Busta Rhymes featuring special guest BIA. “GMA” will announce the final performance to round out the 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup soon.

2023 Summer Concert Series Lineup

July 14 – Jung Kook of BTS in Central Park (#JungKookOnGMA)
July 28 – Fitz and The Tantrums in “GMA”’s Times Square studio (#FitzAndTantrumsOnGMA)
Aug. 10 – Carly Rae Jepsen in “GMA”’s Times Square studio (#CarlyRaeJepsenOnGMA)
Aug. 11 – 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration in Central Park: Fat Joe and Remy Ma (#FatJoeOnGMA) (#RemyMaOnGMA); Busta Rhymes featuring special guest BIA (#BustaRhymesOnGMA)
Aug. 18 – Hozier in “GMA”’s Times Square studio (#HozierOnGMA)
Aug. 25 – Tim McGraw in Central Park (#TimMcGrawOnGMA)
Sept. 1 – Sam Hunt in Central Park (#SamHuntOnGMA)

Sponsored by Revlon Hair Tools and Hot Tools, live performances of the 2023 Summer Concert Series will take place at Rumsey Playfield in New York City’s Central Park as well as “GMA”’s iconic Times Square studio. Concerts scheduled to take place in Central Park are free and open to the public, while performances in “GMA”’s Times Square studios will not have a live audience. Information on how to attend a summer concert in Central Park can be found on goodmorningamerica.com.

All performances will air from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. ET during the “Good Morning America” broadcast, with additional performances later in the day on “GMA3: What You Need to Know” at 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT and on ABC News Live at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET. For the latest information and bonus material from the “GMA” 2023 Summer Concert Series, be sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About “Good Morning America”

The Emmy® Award-winning morning news program is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs live MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Simone Swink is the executive producer.



