Joyer Share 'Fall Apart' & Announce U.S. Tour & SXSW Shows

Shoegaze up-and-comers, Joyer, recently announced their new album, Night Songs, due out April 26th from Hit the North Records and Julia's War. The Brooklyn-and-Boston-based duo is made up of multi-instrumentalist brothers Nick and Shane Sullivan, and with Night Songs the siblings have create an instantly satisfying amalgam of swirling guitars and memorable melodies that's sure to please fans of all things dreamy.



Joyer have shared two singles "Star" and "Drive All Night" (drawing attention from the likes of Stereogum, Paste Magazine, FLOOD Magazine, BrooklynVegan, and more) and today they're back with anther new song, "Fall Apart." The track is a dynamic ride, spinning on a dime from hazy jangle pop, to a noisy blast of fuzz, and back again to shimmering bliss.



Shane discussed the new song, saying: “In the past we've made a lot of slow music so we thought it would be fun to make a more frantic sounding song for a change. We wanted to center the song around a hypnotic motorik beat and we kind of built from there. 'Fall Apart' is about recklessness and self sabotage and how people easily let their lives spin out of control.”



Recorded by Bradford Krieger (Horse Jumper of Love, Squirrel Flower) at Big Nice Studios, Night Songs perfectly captures Joyer's blend of otherworldly mood and crunchy guitars, as well as a notably more hook-driven direction in the brothers' songwriting. The upcoming album marks a departure from the more hushed slowcore of 2020's Sun Into Flies and 2021's Perfect Gray, displaying a more expansive sound—from blowtorched guitars and overtly catchy vocal cadences, to melancholy synths and pastoral lap steel.

The songwriting duties are split evenly between Nick and Shane, but there's a palpable cohesion in their music, a unified vision that's always guided the project and continues even with the siblings living in different cities.

“We grew up in this small suburban town and there weren't too many people interested in music so it was convenient to just play with each other and we've always had pretty much the same music tastes,” Shane explains. “I just feel like when I'm in a band with Shane I don't have to compromise,” Nick adds. “Being brothers allows us to be really honest and have a lot of productive criticism because we're so comfortable with one another, we don't have to hold back and it helps us achieve what we're going for.”

Joyer have also announced a run of upcoming US tour dates that include shows in New York and LA, as well as appearances at SXSW. See full itinerary below.

Upcoming Shows:

3/7 Richmond, VA @ Imperial Lounge Wallpaper and Solace Sovay

3/8 Knoxville, TN @ Birdhouse

3/9 Athens, GA @ World Famous

3/13 Austin, TX (SXSW) 1:10PM First Date Touring x Keeled Scales Showcase @ Chess Club

3/14 Austin, TX (SXSW) 2:00PM Hipster Woodstock

3/14 Austin, TX (SXSW) 6:45PM Feels So Good Records Showcase

3/14 Austin, TX (SXSW) 10:00PM Planetary Group Official Showcase @ Valhalla

3/15 Austin, TX (SXSW) 1:30PM Born Loser Mag Showcase

3/15 Austin, TX (SXSW) 6:00PM Linton House

3/16 Austin, TX (SXSW) 4:00PM Carousel Lounge

3/17 El Paso, TX @ Rosewood Bar

3/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident

3/20 North Ridge, CA @ The Open Book

4/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Mini Mart w/ Hooky, 22 Halo, Pulsr

4/26 Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos w/ Punchlove, Pulsr

4/28 Boston, MA @ Cantab Lounge w/ Devin Bailey, Night Mot, Pulsr

Photo credit Maria Gelsomini