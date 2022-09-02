Jose Conde Drops Video For 'Poetry In Motion'

Global eclectic pop artist Jose Conde's latest album has spent 12 weeks of the summer hovering in the top 20 of the NACC community college radio charts in North America in 3 different genres, peaking at #1 in the Latin chart. Over the weekend, the new music video for POETRY in MOTION dropped worldwide, the second video clip off of the album. The video features Phoenix based actress and poet Jennifer Dale as the Poet, San Diego based singer and recent Ted Talk hostGeminelle Rollins (who is also the feature guest vocalist) as a muse, and Jose Conde as both a muse and man. This is the conceptual twist. The muses narrate and sing the lyrics which inform and are the words of the poet. The Man is jilted, and he walks through the burning desert to find his transformative gateway, which in this case is provided by a Saguaro Cactus. The video is a surreal love story, and fantasy that riffs on a song that is an existential exploration.

Directed, edited, and produced by Conde, and filmed largely in the Arizona desert, Poetry in Motion is an epic in scope, and a project realized through some very difficult times. Between the death of his mom, budgetary constraints, last minute COVID schedule changes, and creative differences with a previous director, Conde found himself taking the helm last summer, in the most trying time, on location! Plans where switched for filming from California desert to Phoenix, where his family was grieving. The show goes on. Conde changed locations, plans, and adapted the story line and finally completed the video in grand fashion.

The jazzy Neo soul of "Poetry in Motion" which Conde considers to be the heart of the album is a song he wrote way back in the early 90's while a student at Berklee College. Conde met and was inspired by a poet named Kirsten Zanders whom was riding around the country on a Purple Harley Davidson motorcycle. "She was a positive, powerful force in purple leathers doing poetry readings in High Schools and universities. She was in love with words and so was I. And she was on a mission to inspire young people about words and poetry and extracting the absolute most out of a moment.

The lyrics I wrote reflect some of our existential talks and some of what I felt about her, and America then and now. Also, they express a running theme for me about the 'moment.' You can write poetry about the 'moment,' but you cannot ever capture it because the moment is fleeting and ephemeral." As the song says; "every moment is just a drop from a timeless sea, vanishing, like a woman on a Harley, chasing the Poetry in Motion."

NOTE - A stripped down version of the song also appears on the album as "Nude Poetry" with no lead vocals, bass, or flute. Video featuring Argentinian Dancer and contortionist Belu Bergman.

Jose Conde's new album is a new sonic journey into electric, eclectic, "tropicalized," funky pop. Souls Alive in the 305 (PiPiKi Records), Conde's ambitious second solo album and fifth overall, follows his critically acclaimed Cuban rooted eclectic work withOLA FRESCA. Conde who was the recipient of the Best Latin Album IMA in 2008, has performed throughout North America, Latin America, and Australia.

"Souls Alive in the 305 is a left turn for me" Conde concludes. "It is the funkiest and most soulful record I've made to date, and my first time playing so many instruments. I grew a lot as a musician and producer and engineer to make this record. I am happy that I have found a certain 'voice' as a songwriter and I feel there are some valuable very poignant songs on this album." The new album is on Conde's own record label, PiPiKi Records.

Conde recently debuted the album live at Joe's Pub (https://youtu.be/RkODJGil2Jk) and on WNYC Soundcheck (https://www.newsounds.org/story/jose-condes-funk-tropical-pop-refracts-miamis-musical-landscape) He is now booking his dynamic eclectic show worldwide in solo looper, trio, or quartet formats and will be performing in Portugal before attending WOMEX in October.

