Jose Conde Announces SOULS ALIVE IN THE 305 Album Release Party

With his new sonic experiment and journey into electric, eclectic tropicalized, funky pop music, Jose Conde reemerges from the New York Afro Cuban music cocoon with Moog synthesizer, looper, Yamaha vintage organ, wah-wah electric guitar, acoustic and electric beats, and a slew of new signature songs. Souls Alive in the 305 (PiPiKi Records) is Conde's ambitious second solo album recorded between Brooklyn and Miami in a five-year span produced by him with co-production help from Miami legend DJ Spam (Andrew Yeomanson). Featuring musicians and singers from Miami, New York, and San Diego, along with Conde on many instruments, the album's 10 songs express a wide range of moods and continue Conde's knack for blending rhythmic elements of genres seamlessly in memorable lyrical songs rooted in a love and fascination of nature, and appreciation for the absurd, existential exploration, and his own Cuban American reality.

The title track, "Souls Alive in the 305," is a party pumping funky disco rap and a highly opinionated and most fun history and travelogue of the 305 (Miami) from the eyes and mind of a true native! "Grito Ambiental" is inspired by Costa Rica Cicadas, Frogs, and Aliens who appear as lyrical characters in an imagined meeting in this huge sounding anthem that features an entire Brazilian Batucada section recorded by Nation Beat's Scott Kettner. The heart of the album, "Poetry in Motion," was written over 30 years ago while Conde was a student at Berklee College. The oddly haunting, hip hop, jazz, and down tempo soul funk song sung by special guest Geminelle Rollins and Jose is a tale about a real life purple poet on a Harley that Conde uses as a vehicle for existential musings, "Every moment is just a drop from a timeless sea, vanishing, like a woman on a Harley, chasing the poetry in motion."

Along with this new album Jose Conde has recorded 5 albums overall (3 with Cuban roots band Ola Fresca, 2 solo albums) including the 2008 IMA Best Latin Album Revolución which also was launched with a sold-out album release show at Joe's Pub.

Jose Conde is proud and happy to be joined by a stellar cast of musicians for the album release at Joe's Pub including Gintas Janusonis (drums), Leo Traversa (bass), Pablo Vergara (keys), Scott Kettnor (Brazilian percussion), Steve Gluzband (trumpet), Karen Joseph (flute), Gabriel "Chinchilita" Machado (percussion), and more.

Performance Details:

Jose Conde 'Souls Alive In The 305' Album Release Party

Tuesday, May 24th @ Joe's Pub

425 Lafayette Street

New York, NY 10003

https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2022/j/jose-conde/