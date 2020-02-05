Jordan Mackampa Shares the Video for 'Magic'

British-Congolese singer Jordan Mackampa creates soul-soaked, indie-driven tracks that swim in the sounds and stories of the cities he's inhabited over the years. His searing songs are documents of his life as an outsider, and his sound is a melting pot of cultures that stretch from his birthplace in the Republic of Congo to a hip hop-obsessed childhood in North London to teen years spent immersed in indie-rock in Coventry, UK. He combines his timeless vocals with catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics to create an exciting hybrid of alternative pop and soul which will enchant and uplift in equal measure.

Mckampa recently shared the latest video from his upcoming debut full length album Foreigner--an album that sees Jordan scaling fresh heights, adding sumptuous strings, gospel backing vocals and grime influences to his contemporary soul--out March 13 via AWAL. The video for "Magic" was filmed in an underpass in South London and directed by longtime collaborator Tom Ewbank with choreography from Taali Kwaten. Of the song, he recently noted, "This is a bossa nova and samba-infused feel good kinda track about when you can't get someone off your mind. You've had one taste and you want more!"

Watch the "Magic" video below!

Influential Southern California radio station KCRW has been an early supporter of Mackampa and, today, they featured a live performance by Jordan on Morning Becomes Eclectic. Hear the full set here: https://kcrw.co/2GTRSgj.

The KCRW set is a taste of what Jordan has in store for his first headline North American tour and performances during SXSW 2020. His live show is not-to-be-missed, as seen during his recently-wrapped first North American tour supporting Amber Run. This time, he'll be performing with a full band too! Tickets for the 2020 tour are available now and can be purchased here: https://www.jordanmackampa.com/live.

From his breakthrough in 2017 with the protest song "Battlecry" to this autumn's acclaimed "What Am I"--a modern take on Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On"--Jordan's powerful message music has grown rapidly in scope and scale, soaking up new influences and becoming more complex.

JORDAN MACKAMPA HEADLINE TOUR DATES

03/24 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

03/27 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

03/28 San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

03/31 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

04/01 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

04/03 Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

04/08 Minneapolis, MO - 7th Street Entry

04/09 Chicago, IL - Schubas

04/10 Detroit, MI - El Club

04/11 Toronto, CA - The Drake

04/12 Montreal, CA - Le Ministère

04/15 Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

04/16 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

04/17 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

04/18 Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

04/19 Washington DC - Songbyrd

04/24 Southampton, UK - The Joiners

04/25 Cambridge, UK - Waterbeach Baptist Church

04/26 Brighton, UK - Hope & Run

04/29 Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

04/30 Edinburgh, UK - The Mash House

05/01 Manchester, UK - YES

05/03 Middlesbrough, UK - Westgarth SC

05/05 Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

05/06 London, UK - Scala

05/10 Dublin, IE - Grand Social

05/12 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora

05/13 Brussels, BE - AB Club

05/14 Rotterdam, NL - Bird

05/16 Paris, FR - Le Nouveau Casino

05/17 Cologne, DE - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

05/19 Berlin, DE - Silent Green

05/20 Frankfurt, DE - Zoom

05/21 Munich, DE - Feirwerk

05/22 Vienna, AT - Chelsea

05/24 Zurich, CH - Papiersaal

05/26 Barcelona, Spain - Vol

05/27 Madrid, Spain - Moby Dick

Photo Credit: Larry Hirshowitz





