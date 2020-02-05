Jordan Mackampa Shares the Video for 'Magic'
British-Congolese singer Jordan Mackampa creates soul-soaked, indie-driven tracks that swim in the sounds and stories of the cities he's inhabited over the years. His searing songs are documents of his life as an outsider, and his sound is a melting pot of cultures that stretch from his birthplace in the Republic of Congo to a hip hop-obsessed childhood in North London to teen years spent immersed in indie-rock in Coventry, UK. He combines his timeless vocals with catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics to create an exciting hybrid of alternative pop and soul which will enchant and uplift in equal measure.
Mckampa recently shared the latest video from his upcoming debut full length album Foreigner--an album that sees Jordan scaling fresh heights, adding sumptuous strings, gospel backing vocals and grime influences to his contemporary soul--out March 13 via AWAL. The video for "Magic" was filmed in an underpass in South London and directed by longtime collaborator Tom Ewbank with choreography from Taali Kwaten. Of the song, he recently noted, "This is a bossa nova and samba-infused feel good kinda track about when you can't get someone off your mind. You've had one taste and you want more!"
Watch the "Magic" video below!
Influential Southern California radio station KCRW has been an early supporter of Mackampa and, today, they featured a live performance by Jordan on Morning Becomes Eclectic. Hear the full set here: https://kcrw.co/2GTRSgj.
The KCRW set is a taste of what Jordan has in store for his first headline North American tour and performances during SXSW 2020. His live show is not-to-be-missed, as seen during his recently-wrapped first North American tour supporting Amber Run. This time, he'll be performing with a full band too! Tickets for the 2020 tour are available now and can be purchased here: https://www.jordanmackampa.com/live.
From his breakthrough in 2017 with the protest song "Battlecry" to this autumn's acclaimed "What Am I"--a modern take on Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On"--Jordan's powerful message music has grown rapidly in scope and scale, soaking up new influences and becoming more complex.
JORDAN MACKAMPA HEADLINE TOUR DATES
03/24 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
03/27 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge
03/28 San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
03/31 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
04/01 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
04/03 Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
04/08 Minneapolis, MO - 7th Street Entry
04/09 Chicago, IL - Schubas
04/10 Detroit, MI - El Club
04/11 Toronto, CA - The Drake
04/12 Montreal, CA - Le Ministère
04/15 Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom
04/16 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
04/17 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
04/18 Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle
04/19 Washington DC - Songbyrd
04/24 Southampton, UK - The Joiners
04/25 Cambridge, UK - Waterbeach Baptist Church
04/26 Brighton, UK - Hope & Run
04/29 Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
04/30 Edinburgh, UK - The Mash House
05/01 Manchester, UK - YES
05/03 Middlesbrough, UK - Westgarth SC
05/05 Bristol, UK - Rough Trade
05/06 London, UK - Scala
05/10 Dublin, IE - Grand Social
05/12 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora
05/13 Brussels, BE - AB Club
05/14 Rotterdam, NL - Bird
05/16 Paris, FR - Le Nouveau Casino
05/17 Cologne, DE - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
05/19 Berlin, DE - Silent Green
05/20 Frankfurt, DE - Zoom
05/21 Munich, DE - Feirwerk
05/22 Vienna, AT - Chelsea
05/24 Zurich, CH - Papiersaal
05/26 Barcelona, Spain - Vol
05/27 Madrid, Spain - Moby Dick
Photo Credit: Larry Hirshowitz