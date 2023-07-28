Jordan Adetunji Shares New Track 'Things You Do'

Stay tuned for the B-Side and fan favorite ‘Involved’ dropping next week! 

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 3 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Jordan Adetunji Shares New Track 'Things You Do'

Jordan Adetunji has today dropped his new single ‘Things You Do’. The release follows the success of his recent single ‘Go’ which was selected by BBC Radio 1 as their Introducing Track of the Week. 

Combining heavy dancefloor beats, spacey reverbs and melancholic lyrics, the track is an embodiment of Jordan's sonic diversity and showcases exciting new sides to his artistry. Later today, Jordan will unveil the video for the single.

Speaking about the track, Jordan says: “This song is about the way I see a similarity between love and addiction. How it can blind us. How It can take over our mind & emotions. And make us do things out of character. For me this was about past addiction and how love felt similar to that feeling.” 

Belfast based artist Jordan Adetunji is an artist breaking all the rules. After releasing a string of forward-thinking tracks including the hyperpop/jersey club infused ‘You & I’, ‘WOKEUP!’ and ‘Go’,  the genre bending artist has rapidly been making a name for himself with sonic references ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk, jersey club, and hyperpop.

Having signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes, Jordan has garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Rolling Stone UK, Dazed, GUAP, The Line of Best Fit,  i-D, Hypebeast, Wonderland, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites diverse influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His innovative take on music has also seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour and he was also selected by TikTok as one of their #AltMusic artists last year. 

Jordan Adetunji continues his momentum as one of the most exciting artists to watch for 2023. His new single ‘Things You Do’ is out today. Stay tuned for the B-Side and fan favorite ‘Involved’ dropping next week! 

Photo Credit: Frank Fieber



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Psychology Release Bold New Single First Contact & Announce Album Photo
Psychology Release Bold New Single 'First Contact' & Announce Album

Psychology have released their debut single “First Contact' from their album. Psychology was recorded at Nuthouse Recording in New Jersey with John performing guitar, bass, and vocals, accompanied by drummer Dave Richman, produced by Tom Beaujour (Nada Surf, The Juliana Hatfield Three), and engineered by Tim Foljahn (Townes Van Zandt, Sonic Youth).

2
David Guetta & Morten Team Up for Something to Hold Onto Photo
David Guetta & Morten Team Up for 'Something to Hold Onto'

The global duo returns in style on this Future Rave club banger, combining stunning vocals with captivating house strings and electrifying tones. Featuring a roof-raising lead performance from the UK’s Radio 1 2022 Dance Awards ‘Vocalist of the Year,’ in-demand songwriter Clementine Douglas.

3
Ashnikko Unveils New Single Cheerleader Off Debut Album WEEDKILLER Photo
Ashnikko Unveils New Single 'Cheerleader' Off Debut Album 'WEEDKILLER'

“Cheerleader” is a siren song about modern beauty standards, undercutting imagery of a poised, pom-pom waving poster-girl with blades, blood stains and broken faces. Like a funhouse mirror it warps the infamous cheer from the opening scene of the early 2000’s movie Bring It On into a critique of our cultural obsession with perfection.

4
Bebe Rexhas First Metaverse Concert to Debut Tonight Photo
Bebe Rexha's First Metaverse Concert to Debut Tonight

Music fans rejoice! Join pop-icon Bebe Rexha for her metaverse concert debut in Harmony Hills on Roblox for a one-of-kind concert experience in celebration of the release of her new album, Bebe and and the conclusion of her Best F*N Night Of My Life summer tour.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Booking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience in SeoulBooking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience in Seoul
Zydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole DialectZydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole Dialect
Drummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy BreckerDrummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy Brecker
A&E Changes SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE Air Date to SeptemberA&E Changes SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE Air Date to September

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME