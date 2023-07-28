Jordan Adetunji Shares New Track 'Things You Do'

Jordan Adetunji has today dropped his new single ‘Things You Do’. The release follows the success of his recent single ‘Go’ which was selected by BBC Radio 1 as their Introducing Track of the Week.

Combining heavy dancefloor beats, spacey reverbs and melancholic lyrics, the track is an embodiment of Jordan's sonic diversity and showcases exciting new sides to his artistry. Later today, Jordan will unveil the video for the single.

Speaking about the track, Jordan says: “This song is about the way I see a similarity between love and addiction. How it can blind us. How It can take over our mind & emotions. And make us do things out of character. For me this was about past addiction and how love felt similar to that feeling.”

Belfast based artist Jordan Adetunji is an artist breaking all the rules. After releasing a string of forward-thinking tracks including the hyperpop/jersey club infused ‘You & I’, ‘WOKEUP!’ and ‘Go’, the genre bending artist has rapidly been making a name for himself with sonic references ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk, jersey club, and hyperpop.

Having signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes, Jordan has garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Rolling Stone UK, Dazed, GUAP, The Line of Best Fit, i-D, Hypebeast, Wonderland, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites diverse influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His innovative take on music has also seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour and he was also selected by TikTok as one of their #AltMusic artists last year.

Jordan Adetunji continues his momentum as one of the most exciting artists to watch for 2023. His new single ‘Things You Do’ is out today. Stay tuned for the B-Side and fan favorite ‘Involved’ dropping next week!

Photo Credit: Frank Fieber