Jonathan Jeremiah Shares New Track 'Restless Heart'

Jonathan Jeremiah has released his new Single "Restless Heart", the latest outing from his forthcoming album Horsepower For The Streets that is due out on September 9th via [PIAS] Recordings Germany. The album is the London based Brit's fifth, as well as his second for [PIAS] Recordings, and will be released on CD/LP/Ltd. LP (D2C only)/Digital.

"Restless Heart" is a timeless piece and vibrant track that combines Jonathan's unique voice with a tight backing band and airy strings. You can watch the accompanying music video with him walking through the Californian desert here.

Since he appeared on the scene in 2011 with A Solitary Man, Jonathan Jeremiah has been likened to such iconic performers as Scott Walker, Serge Gainsbourg, Terry Callier.

The clarity of his delivery draws the listener into the landscape he paints in such detail, while at the same time leaving much to the imagination. Jonathan Jeremiah is a solo artist in the truest sense, translating his vision into music, taking care of every last detail ("down to the catering," he jokes). If it sometimes feels like it's all too much, he remembers the words of his friend Glenn: "I've got the number of a guy who digs ditches".

Looking through his videos you'll see him wandering alone. In the end, as he says, it's just him and his "Restless Heart" - like a runaway train, running out of track. But he'll get there and it will have been worth the effort.

Watch the new music video here:

Live Dates

9/17/2022 - France - Paris Backstage by The Mill

9/18/2022 - Belgium - Antwerp Trix

9/20/2022 - Germany - Munich Muffathalle

9/21/2022 - Germany - Erlangen E-Werk

9/22/2022 - Germany - Mainz Kuz

9/23/2022 - Germany - Leipzig Werk 2

9/24/2022 - Germany - Berlin Metropol

9/25/2022 - Germany - Hamburg Fabrik

9/26/2022 - Germany - Cologne Live Music Hall

9/27/2022 - Germany - Hannover Pavillon

9/28/2022 - Netherlands - Nijmegen Doornroosje

9/29/2022 - Netherlands - Amsterdam Paradiso

9/30/2022 - Netherlands - Maastricht Muziekgieterij

10/1/2022 - Netherlands - The Hague Paard

10/2/2022 - Netherlands - Groningen Oosterpoort