Jon Lindsay Sets 'Big Stage' Album & U.S. Tour with Benji Hughes

This week, solo artist, producer, and indie/alternative pioneer Jon Lindsay embarks on a US tour in support of his new album, Big Stage. Available across music platforms on May 16th via Daffin Records, the album is the fourth official solo full-length from the multi-hyphenate musician.

Based between Savannah and New York, Jon Lindsay is a dynamic solo artist, producer, and longtime member of Benji Hughes (Merge / New West Records). Over the years, he has collaborated with renowned artists such as Rhiannon Giddens, American Aquarium, Hiss Golden Messenger, The Love Language, and Caitlin Cary.

This week, Lindsay begins a U.S. tour with Benji Hughes - one that includes an official SXSW showcase - leading up to the release of his highly anticipated fourth full-length album, Big Stage, out via Daffin Records.

The tour kicks off on March 7th in Seattle, WA, at Central Saloon, followed by stops in Solvang (with a pre-show interview hosted by Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges), Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Texas, including SXSW appearances in Austin. In May, Lindsay celebrates Big Stage with an album release show at The Pour House in Raleigh, NC, before continuing to Wilmington and Charlotte.

JON LINDSAY x BENJI HUGHES - SPRING 2025 US TOUR DATES:

(Jon Lindsay opens all dates and also performs with Benji Hughes as a duo in the headline set)

3.7.25 – Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon

3.8.25 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

3.11.25 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar Music Hall

3.12.25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe

3.13.25 - Solvang, CA @ Lost Chord Guitars (with a pre-show interview by Jeff Bridges)

3.14.25 – Buda, TX @ Meridian

3.15.25 – Austin, TX @ Zilker Beer and Brewing Co.

5.16.25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House (Big Stage album release show)

5.17.25 – Wilmington, NC @ Bourgie Nights

5.30.25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse

MORE ABOUT BIG STAGE

Big Stage is the fourth full-length album from Jon Lindsay, made mostly in Hollywood, CA, at Eric Valentine’s Barefoot Studios. It was produced and performed by Lindsay, mixed by Mike Pepe, and features horn arrangements and performances by Matt Douglas of The Mountain Goats, and drums from Chris Walldorf (of Moa) and Jonathan Erickson (of the Noises 10). Featuring ten original tracks that waver between indie pop, vintage pop, and alternative rock, Big Stage provides an immersive experience for all who encounter it.

