Johnny Marr Announces UK Warm Up Shows for April 2022

Johnny Marr has announced a run of live warm up shows, beginning April 1st at Gloucester's Guildhall.

The dates will include Bournemouth's Old Fire Station, Sheffield's Foundry and Northumbria University Students Union before Johnny headlines the BBC 6 Music Festival in Cardiff, and joins Blondie as the special guest on their 'Against The Odds' arena tour through April and May, including London's O2 Arena.

The upcoming shows closely follow the release of Johnny's new double album 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4'. Debuting at #4 in the UK albums chart, the release marks Johnny's highest charting solo record to date and has been met with widespread critical acclaim.

Released in February 2022, the album has been described as a "magnum opus, his most fully formed album yet" by The Times, "a soulful record fuelled by fresh ideas" by the NME, "the most ambitious album of his career" by UNCUT Magazine, "an epic adventure" by MOJO, "revealing, emotional, powerful and progressive" by CLASH, "terrific" by The Observer, and "knockout material" by Rolling Stone UK.

'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4' is Marr's fourth solo album, following The Messenger (2013), Playland (2014), and 2018's Call The Comet. As its title implies, it is divided into four chapters. All 16 songs ultimately make up a fantastically expansive work - Johnny's first double LP. Running through everything are two key elements: echoes of the wildly diverse music that he has made across his prolific career, and lyrics that are direct, emotional and full of musicality.

The 'Fever Dreams Pt 3' EP - the third quarter of 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4' - will feature four tracks from the album, 'The Speed Of Love', 'Night and Day', 'Counter-Clock World' and 'Rubicon'. The EP will be released on limited edition gold vinyl on May 20th, preorder here.

'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4' is available on CD and double vinyl with the official store offering exclusive limited edition white vinyl and cassettes, alongside merch bundles with signed prints. HMV and independent record stores are also stocking a limited edition turquoise vinyl pressing. Order the album here.

Fans who have purchased 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4' from the official artist store will receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale beginning Thursday 24th March at 10am until the general on sale, beginning Friday 25th March at 10am. Fans who order the album before the general sale from the official artist store will also receive access.

Following the Blondie 'Against The Odds' arena shows, Johnny will join The Killers as a special guest on their headline US arena tour, beginning in August through to October. Tickets are available here.

Tour Dates

April

Fri 1st - Guildhall, Gloucester TICKETS HERE

Sat 2nd - Old Fire Station, Bournemouth TICKETS HERE

Sun 3rd - BBC 6 Music Festival, Cardiff

Tues 19th - Foundry, Sheffield TICKETS HERE

Wed 20th - Students Union, Northumbria University TICKETS HERE

Mon 25 - Pryzm, Kingston-Upon-Thames (with Banquet Records) SOLD OUT

April (with Blondie)

Fri 22 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sat 23 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Tues 26 - The O2 Arena, London

Thurs 28 - The Brighton Centre

Fri 29 - Bonus Arena, Hull

May

Sun 1 - AO Arena, Manchester

Mon 2 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 4 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thurs 5 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sat 7 - Birmingham Utilita Arena