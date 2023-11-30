John Vento Forms New Group, Releases Newly-Penned 'Title Track' to 2019 Album

John Vento Forms New Group and Releases Title Track to 2019 Album

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 2 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 3 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 4 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today

John Vento Forms New Group, Releases Newly-Penned 'Title Track' to 2019 Album

John Vento, renowned front man of The Nied's Hotel Band, is back with a brand new single release and an equally new group, Vento, Ziggy, Hawk & McCarthy. The newly written "title song" of Vento's 2019 album, "Love, Lust & Wreckage," will be the group's first single, to be released on November 30th, 2023.

Following the success of his previous solo releases and his collaboration with The Nied's Hotel Band, Vento has once again teamed up with producer and multi-instrumentalist David Granati to create a stripped-down, traditional country track. The song was written by Shane McLaughlin and Bob "Ziggy" Zigerelli and features Vento on vocals, Zigerelli on acoustic guitar and vocals, Cherylann Hawk on sandblock and vocals, and Kevin McCarthy on mandolin and vocals.

Vento says, "We've all worked together for years, primarily in the studio, and just decided to formalize the group this past August, as a performing band."

When asked in an interview why he didn't record a title track for the award-winning "Love, Lust and Other Wreckage" album, Vento admitted that he simply didn't think about it. However, when radio host David Bowers suggested that it would make a great country song, Vento knew he had to make it happen.

The song, which was recorded in just three hours at Granati's studio, perfectly captures the essence of Vento's autobiographical album, which tells the story of his struggles with relationships and the impact they have had on his love for music.

In addition to his successful music career, Vento is also a dedicated family man and a successful businessman in Pittsburgh. He has been nominated for and won multiple awards for his music and charitable work, including his involvement in Band Together Pittsburgh, an organization dedicated to helping people on the autism spectrum.

Vento is also the proprietor of Steamworks Collective, a cozy listening room, located in Hampton Twp., that has become a haven for musicians and fans alike, allowing for a more intimate and personal music experience.

For more information on Vento, Ziggy, Hawk & McCarthy, visit http://www.vzhm-music.com.



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
John Vento Forms New Group, Releases Title Track to 2019 Album Photo
John Vento Forms New Group, Releases 'Title Track' to 2019 Album

Award-winning singer-songwriter John Vento forms a new group, Vento, Ziggy, Hawk & McCarthy, and releases the title track of his 2019 album 'Love, Lust & Wreckage.' This stripped-down, traditional country track features Vento on vocals, Ziggy on acoustic guitar, Hawk on sandblock, and McCarthy on mandolin.

2
Ernest Headlines Back-To-Back Sold-Out Shows at the Ryman Photo
Ernest Headlines Back-To-Back Sold-Out Shows at the Ryman

Showcasing both his headliner status and his solidified place as one of Nashville's most in-demand and versatile writers, ERNEST performed a stacked set of hits from his growing catalog, including tour namesake “This Fire,” “Miss That Girl,” “Flower Shops,” and newest release “Kiss Of Death.”

3
Abraham Alexander Releases Electric Deluxe Sessions EP Photo
Abraham Alexander Releases 'Electric Deluxe Sessions' EP

Abraham Alexander’s new EP Electric Deluxe Session, recorded live at Adrian Quesada’s (Black Pumas, Grupo Fantasma) Electric Deluxe Recorders in Austin. The EP features a cover of Chris Isaak’s beloved “Wicked Game” alongside live versions of three tracks from Alexander’s critically acclaimed debut record SEA/SONS which is out now.

4
Final Child & Chancellor Warhol Release 90s Kid Single Photo
Final Child & Chancellor Warhol Release '90's Kid' Single

Jennifer Akerman, a.k.a. dark-pop performer Final Child, has always known where she needs to be. Growing up in Sweden as a child, she felt a burning desire to move to the United States—Los Angeles in particular. Her need to get away was so visceral, she went so far as to wallpaper her bedroom with American flags.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE