John Prine Takes Home Two Americana Music Association Honors & Awards

John Prine won two awards at last night's Americana Music Association Honors & Awards: Album of the Year (The Tree of Forgiveness) and Song of the Year ("Summer's End" written by Prine and Pat McLaughlin). The reigning 2017 and 2018 Americana Artist of the Year, Prine also performed "Angel From Montgomery" with Bonnie Raitt during last night's ceremony.

Additionally, Prine is releasing a new version of his song, "Unwed Fathers," featuring special guest Margo Price today. Now available everywhere digitally, net profits from the song will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. Purchase/stream HERE. Originally recorded for Prine's limited edition, 7-inch vinyl The Living Room Sessions EP, the new version also features accompaniment from Jeremy Ivey and Kenneth Pattengale of The Milk Carton Kids.

These recognitions continue to celebrate a monumental series of years for Prine following the release of his critically acclaimed new album, The Tree of Forgiveness, which is out now on his own independent label, Oh Boy Records (purchase/stream here). Produced by Grammy Award winning producer Dave Cobb, the album is Prine's first release featuring new material in over 13 years and debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with over 54,000 equivalent albums sold in its first week-a career high chart position and sales week for the legendary singer, songwriter and performer. The album also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, #2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and #2 on Billboard's Rock Albums chart. Adding to his landmark year, Prine was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this spring.

In celebration of the release, Prine will continue to tour throughout the next year including upcoming stops at Portland's Oregon Zoo, Seattle's Woodland Park and Hollywood's John Anson Ford Amphitheatre as well as newly confirmed shows next summer at Louisville's Louisville Palace(two nights) and Vienna's Wolf Trap. Additionally, Prine will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 18 with the Colorado Symphony. The landmark concert is Prine's first-ever orchestral performance and will feature arrangements by Dave Cobb. Of the event, Prine shares, "I'm really looking forward to getting back on the road starting next week at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony-it's going to be a great show!" Moreover, Prine's All The Best Fest-a destination concert vacation-will take place at the all-inclusive Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic November 11-15, 2019. See below for complete details.

A two-time Grammy-winner, Prine is among the English language's premier phrase-turners. Almost 50 years into a remarkable career that has drawn effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and others who would know, Prine is a smiling, shuffling force for good. He is a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member and a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient whose classic debut album, simply titled John Prine, is recognized as part of the Recording Academy's Grammy Hall of Fame and whose songshave been recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others.

Following the 2015 death of his friend and business partner Al Bunetta, Prine is now President and sole owner of Oh Boy Records. He lives in Nashville, TN with his wife, Fiona, and enjoys spending time with their three sons, a daughter-in-law and his grandchildren.

JOHN PRINE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 18-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony (with I'm With Her)

September 21-Portland, OR-Oregon Zoo (with Kelsey Waldon)

September 22-Seattle, WA-Woodland Park Zoo (with Kelsey Waldon) (SOLD OUT)

September 27-Columbia, MO-Roots N Blues BBQ Festival

October 1-Hollywood, CA-John Anson Ford Amphitheatre (with Kelsey Waldon) (SOLD OUT)

October 3-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater (with Kelsey Waldon) (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Davis, CA-Mondavi Center For The Performing Arts (with Kelsey Waldon)

October 12-Springfield, MO-Juanita K. Hammons Hall For The Performing Arts (with Kelsey Waldon)

October 13-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre (with Kelsey Waldon)

October 30-Asheville, NC-Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (with Ben Dickey) (SOLD OUT)

November 1-Durham, NC-Durham Performing Arts Center (with Ben Dickey) (SOLD OUT)

November 2-Roanoke, VA-Berglund Center (with Ben Dickey)

November 11-15-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-All The Best Fest

December 6-Orlando, FL-Bob Carr Theater (with Kelsey Waldon)

December 7-Clearwater, FL-Ruth Eckerd Hall (with Kelsey Waldon)

December 31-Nashville, TN-Opry House (with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & The Secret Sisters)

February 7, 2020-Galve, Sweden-Galve Konserthus (with Ian Noe)

February 9, 2020-Oslo, Norway-Oslo Konserthus (with Ian Noe)

February 13, 2020-Paris, France-Le Café De La Danse (with Gaetan Roussel)

February 15, 2020-Berlin, Germany-RBB Sendesaal (with Ian Noe)

February 17, 2020-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso

February 18, 2020-Antwerp, Belgium-De Roma

February 22, 2020-Manchester, England-Bridgewater Hall (with Tanya McCole)

February 23, 2020-Edinburgh, Scotland-Usher Hall (with Lloyd Reid)

February 25, 2020-London, England-Royal Festival Hall (with Tanya McCole)

March 25, 2020-Honolulu, HI-Neal S. Blaisdelll Concert Hall

March 27, 2020-Maui, HI-Maui Arts & Cultural Center

April 10-12, 2020-Byron Bay, Australia-Bluesfest

April 14, 2020-Melbourne, Australia-Palais Theatre

April 16, 2020-Adelaide, Australia-Thebarton Theatre

April 17, 2020-Sydney, Australia-State Theatre

May 22, 2020-Louisville, KY-Louisville Palace

May 23, 2020-Louisville, KY-Louisville Palace

June 4, 2020-Calgary, Alberta-Jack Singer Concert Hall

June 6, 2020-Vancouver, British Columbia-Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 26, 2020-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap

August 7, 2020-Banff, Alberta-Shaw Amphitheatre (with Kathleen Edwards)

August 9, 2020-Edmonton, Alberta-Edmonton Folk Festival

August 30, 2020-Tonder, Denmark-Tonder Festival





