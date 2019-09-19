John Calvin Abney to Release Self-Produced LP 'Safe Passage' Next Friday

John Calvin Abney is set to return with his self-produced LP Safe Passage on Tulsa's Black Mesa Records next Friday, September 27. Originally announced via Wide Open Country with a premiere of lead single "Turn Again," Safe Passage follows 2018's Coyote, which Rolling Stone Country called "dreamy folk with a good balance of sadness and sunshine." For the new record, Abney tapped an impressive set of musicians for his studio band: fellow Tulsa Americana artist John Moreland, Shonna Tucker (John Paul White, Drive-by Truckers), Will Johnson (Centro-matic, Monsters of Folk), violinist/vocalist Megan Palmer, David Leach (John Fullbright, Jason Eady), and drummer Bryan McGrath. Together they bring to life songs that tend to look for light in the face of tragedy, worry, or self-imposed struggle. Songs such as album opener, "I Just Want To Feel Good," which premiered at The Bluegrass Situation this week. Abney offered, "This song was written in a short 20-minute nova of inspiration. I had a nagging cold while up at altitude, staying in a cabin by myself in Colorado, and dodging my troubles through travel and wine. I grew tired of being a people pleaser in order to dodge conflict (the real superficial kind) and was chasing the shadow of happiness in the wake of the real thing."

Abney recently spoke to Billboard about how the meanings of the new songs changed drastically when his father unexpectedly passed away on the day he announced the forthcoming release of Safe Passage. "For the longest time, I really thought this record was autobiographical," Abney explains. "But since the stark reality of what has taken place recently, I've realized that these songs are as much about those around me, including the aspects of life that keep us all from wanting to make connections with others or live intentional lives: loneliness, addiction, fear, worry. My dad was really troubled by these things but optimistic to a fault. I believe he wanted the same for the world, for everyone to have safe passage from these struggles and now, these words mean something much deeper to me than they once did." The feature ran with a premiere of the "lush" album closer, "Maybe Happy."

Abney is a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has spent nearly 10 years in the studio and on the road in service to the songs of other writers, including John Moreland, Samantha Crain, and Lee Bains III + The Glory Fires. This vast musical experience has honed his sense of what is essential to songs, resulting in a peaceful balance between his apparent joy for making music and the ever-present emotions of his writing. He's a lifelong student of composition and artistry whose influences and inspirations run vast and varied: Brian Wilson, Courtney Barnett, Nick and Molly Drake, Tulsa Sound pioneer J.J. Cale, Japanese pop godfather Haruomi Hosono, virtuosic guitarist Molly Tuttle, and even acclaimed video game music composers like Shogo Sakai and Yasunori Mitsuda. Abney is a keen observer and on Safe Passage he has developed his craft in a way that allows his sense of self to shine through.

Safe Passage is due out September 27, 2019 via Black Mesa Records.

John Calvin Abney On Tour:

September 19 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO+

September 20 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO+

September 21 - Monarch Music Hall - Peoria, IL+

September 22 - Holler on the Hill - Indianapolis, IN (guitar for John Moreland)

September 26 - Illinois River Jam - Tahlequah, OK

September 30 - Creative Alliance - Baltimore, MD (guitar for John Moreland)

October 1 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA (guitar for John Moreland)

October 2 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY (guitar for John Moreland)

October 4 - Crossroads - Garwood, NJ (guitar for John Moreland)

October 5 - Levon Helm's Place - Woodstock, NY (guitar for John Moreland)

October 12 - Glass House Concerts - Council Grove, KS

October 18 - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa, OK

October 19 - The Speakeasy - Oklahoma City, OK

October 20 - Meteor Guitar Gallery - Bentonville, AR

October 21 - City Music - Springfield, MO

October 23 - Trumpet Blossom - Iowa City, IA

October 24 - Knucklehead's (Lounge Stage) - Kansas City, MO

October 25 - House Show Presented by I Went To A Show - St. Louis, MO

October 26 - Magnetic Sound - Nashville, TN~

October 27 - Do Right Man Barbershop - Muscle Shoals, AL^

October 28 - Druid City Brewing - Tuscaloosa, AL

October 30 - Whitewater Tavern - Little Rock, AR

November 1 - Stay Gold - Austin, TX>

November 2 - House Show - Norman, OK

November 3 - Twangville Sunday Social - Dallas, TX

November 4 - Golden Light - Amarillo, TX

November 6 - Surfside 7 - Fort Collins, CO

November 7 - Cold Pale Horse Studio - Salt Lake City, UT

November 8 - Cavalier Lounge - Butte, MT

November 9 - Ear Candy Music - Missoula, MT

November 11 - Baby Bar - Spokane, WA

November 17 - Sparks House Concerts - Medford, OR

November 20 - Tender Loving Coffee - Chico, CA

November 21 - 7th Street Station - Reno, NV

November 22 - Sunny Hill Concerts - Petaluma, CA

November 23 - El Rio - San Francisco, CA*

November 24 - lille æske - Boulder Creek, CA*

November 27 - The Love Song - Los Angeles, CA*

November 29 - Furstworld - Joshua Tree, CA#

December 1 - Satellite of Love - San Luis Obispo, CA#

December 3 - Flagstaff Brewing - Flagstaff Arizona

December 4 - Tractor Brewing - Albuquerque, NM

December 7 - Holiday Hangout - Little Rock, AR

December 13 - The Blue Door - Oklahoma City, OK

+opening for John Moreland

~with Ryan Culwell and Caleb Christopher

^with Will Sexton and Amy Lavere

>with Christy Hays

*with M. Lockwood Porter

#with King Dream and Caitlin Gowdey





