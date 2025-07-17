JoJo Siwa Unveils UK and EU 'Infinity Heart' Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the recent release of her re-imagination of the song ‘Bette Davis Eyes’, JoJo Siwa is gearing up for a newly announced string of UK and EU dates as part of her ‘Infinity Heart’ tour.

The UK dates, which begin this September, will feature high-octane choreography coupled with Siwa's vocals. The artist will perform new music along with previously released fan favorites. Her last UK shows sold out within hours of going on sale. Tickets and more information are available here.

The news comes in the midst of her 22-city North American tour, which kicked off on July 10th in Houston, TX, with further stops in Austin, Orlando, Nashville, New York, Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, and more. Check out the full list of tour dates here.

Tour Dates

Sept 29 Academy, Dublin

Oct 1 SWG3, Glasgow

Oct 2 O2 Ritz, Manchester

Oct 3 Digital, Newcastle

Oct 5 O2 Forum, London

Oct 6 Concorde, Brighton

Oct 9 Tramshed, Cardiff

Oct 12 La Bellevilloise, Paris

Oct 13 Gloria Theater, Cologne

Oct 15 Proxima, Warsaw Artist

Presale – 10 am Friday July 18

General on sale – 10 am - July 21st

ABOUT JOJO SIWA

As an artist and media figure, JoJo Siwa has generated streams and views in the billions, earning multiplatinum and gold plaques, and attracted an audience of nearly 75 million followers across social media.

During her first-ever tour, she sold out over 100 arenas and became the first Dancing With the Stars contestant to dance with a same sex partner.” She also led, executive produced, and garnered EMMY® Award nominations for both Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution and The J Team.

On July 12, 2024, she unveiled her 5-song EP, Guilty Pleasure and has since released the additional track, Iced Coffee in November 2024. After successful runs on Dance Moms, The Masked Singer and Special Forces, among other,s in April 2025, JoJo competed in Celebrity Big Brother. Her recent cover of ‘Bette Davis Eyes’ topped the UK iTunes charts and achieved impressive numbers across Ireland, Australia, the US and Canada.