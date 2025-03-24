JoJo Siwa Sets Highly Anticipated North American Headline Tour

The 22-city North American tour will kick off on July 10th in Houston, TX.
JoJo Siwa is gearing up for the North American leg of her highly-anticipated “JoJo Siwa Live” tour – her first headline tour in over three years. The 22-city North American tour will kick off on July 10th in Houston, TX, with a whirlwind of exciting stops in Austin, Orlando, Nashville, New York, Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will culminate on August 9th in Anaheim, CA, showcasing JoJo’s signature high-energy performances, humor and magnetic stage presence.
Committed to giving back, JoJo will be donating $1 from every ticket sold on tour to Dancers Against Cancer, a charity in which she has served as a Board Member for many years. Tickets for all North American dates go on sale, Saturday, March 29th here.
The “JoJo Siwa Live” tour announcement comes fast on the heels of an extraordinary 2024 for JoJo, with the release of her debut EP Guilty Pleasure, which captivated millions worldwide. The album featured the hit single “Karma,” boasting over 54 million views and +69M millions of streams across platforms. JoJo’s boundless reach extends far beyond music, with her social media presence continuing to dominate. As one of the most-followed personalities online, JoJo’s TikTok videos alone have garnered billions of views, making her one of the top media personalities of her generation.
In 2024, JoJo Siwa's cultural footprint was undeniable. She became the subject of multiple parodies on Saturday Night Live, delivered a memorable performance at the TikTok Awards, and commanded the stage with sold-out Pride performances in Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles.
With over 75 million followers across social media platforms, JoJo Siwa’s influence continues to inspire and empower fans of all ages. "JoJo Siwa Live" promises to be a high-octane intimate celebration of JoJo’s music, humor and a chance for fans across the country to interact with up close and personal.
July 10th, Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
July 11th, Austin TX - Emo’s
July 12th, Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
July 15th, Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
July 17th, Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
July 18th, Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
July 19th, Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
July 20th, Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s hall
July 22nd, Richmond, VA – The National
July 23rd, McKees Rocks PA - Roxian Theatre
July 24th, Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
July 25th, New York, NY – Webster hall
July 26th, Boston, MA – Big Night Live
July 29th, Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
July 31st, West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
August 1st, Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
August 2nd, Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
August 4th, Denver, CO – Summit
August 5th, Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
August 7th, San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
August 8th, Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
August 9th, Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
Videos