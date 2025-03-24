JoJo Siwa Sets Highly Anticipated North American Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JoJo Siwa is gearing up for the North American leg of her highly-anticipated “JoJo Siwa Live” tour – her first headline tour in over three years. The 22-city North American tour will kick off on July 10th in Houston, TX, with a whirlwind of exciting stops in Austin, Orlando, Nashville, New York, Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will culminate on August 9th in Anaheim, CA, showcasing JoJo’s signature high-energy performances, humor and magnetic stage presence.

Committed to giving back, JoJo will be donating $1 from every ticket sold on tour to Dancers Against Cancer, a charity in which she has served as a Board Member for many years. Tickets for all North American dates go on sale, Saturday, March 29th here.

The “JoJo Siwa Live” tour announcement comes fast on the heels of an extraordinary 2024 for JoJo, with the release of her debut EP Guilty Pleasure, which captivated millions worldwide. The album featured the hit single “Karma,” boasting over 54 million views and +69M millions of streams across platforms. JoJo’s boundless reach extends far beyond music, with her social media presence continuing to dominate. As one of the most-followed personalities online, JoJo’s TikTok videos alone have garnered billions of views, making her one of the top media personalities of her generation.

In 2024, JoJo Siwa's cultural footprint was undeniable. She became the subject of multiple parodies on Saturday Night Live, delivered a memorable performance at the TikTok Awards, and commanded the stage with sold-out Pride performances in Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles.

With over 75 million followers across social media platforms, JoJo Siwa’s influence continues to inspire and empower fans of all ages. "JoJo Siwa Live" promises to be a high-octane intimate celebration of JoJo’s music, humor and a chance for fans across the country to interact with up close and personal.

JOJO SIWA LIVE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

July 10th, Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

July 11th, Austin TX - Emo’s

July 12th, Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

July 15th, Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

July 17th, Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

July 18th, Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

July 19th, Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

July 20th, Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s hall

July 22nd, Richmond, VA – The National

July 23rd, McKees Rocks PA - Roxian Theatre

July 24th, Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

July 25th, New York, NY – Webster hall

July 26th, Boston, MA – Big Night Live

July 29th, Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

July 31st, West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

August 1st, Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

August 2nd, Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

August 4th, Denver, CO – Summit

August 5th, Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

August 7th, San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

August 8th, Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

August 9th, Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

