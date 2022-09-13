Jessica Willis Fisher Will Make Her AMERICANAFEST Debut This Friday

Singer/songwriter and author Jessica Willis Fisher will make her AMERICANAFEST debut with an official showcase this Friday, September 16th at Station Inn at 8pm.

While AMERICANAFEST Pass Holders will be given priority admittance, General Admission Tickets will also be sold at the door on the night of the show, if venue capacity allows. Jessica appeared on WSMV's "Today In Nashville" yesterday to talk about the show, as well as her upcoming memoir.

Jessica will perform songs from her critically-acclaimed solo album Brand New Day, her journey of healing as expressed through song. The album is the first music Jessica has put out since her father was arrested for child rape in 2017, and is an artistic representation of her journey since then, showcasing a wide spectrum of the emotions that have come in that process of the past 5 years.

Official showcases are curated by the AMERICANAFEST showcase selection committee. AMERICANAFEST brings together legendary artists, the next generation of rising stars, fans, and industry professionals for multiple days of music and education. The must-attend event for anyone who loves Americana's influences including roots, folk, country, blues and soul-based music.

After her dramatic & abrupt departure from the spotlight 5 years ago, Jessica has spent the past year reclaiming her voice musically, with the release of Brand New Day, and soon with her brave & personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice which will release on November 1st through W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson.

Using the written word as her witness statement, Jessica gives a lacerating portrait of a girl finding her voice after years of being silenced in an elegant, harrowing story of the manipulation and codependency that defines abusive family relationships. Unspeakable is now available for pre-order HERE.

Jessica Willis Fisher is an Americana singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and author. Her critically acclaimed debut solo album, Brand New Day was released on April 13, 2022. Dubbed "a musical masterpiece," by People.com, the album features "lilting and expressive vocals, eloquent lyrics, and dynamic arrangements" (Forbes) in her "songs filled with joy, courage & optimism" (Americana Highways). Jessica "asserts her strength - both musically and personally" (Billboard) and "sings like she has wings" (Taste Of Country) with an "angelic voice and iron will" (CMT.com).

Produced by Ben Fowler, Brand New Day is the first music Jessica released since her father was arrested for sexual abuse, and is an artistic representation of her journey since then, showcasing a wide spectrum of the emotions that have come in that process of the last 5 years. Jessica wrote eight of the ten songs on her album entirely solo - she co-wrote her first single "Fire Song" with GRAMMY award-winner Jon Randall, and the album also features a cover of Susan Ashton's "You Move Me."

Grateful for her second chance, Jessica established The Brand New Day Fund with The Community Foundation to help the prevention of childhood sexual abuse and domestic violence, and facilitate cooperation between advocates, lawmakers, law enforcement, and victims.

Jessica's hauntingly beautiful and brave memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice will be released through W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson, on November 1st, 2022.