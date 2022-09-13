Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jessica Willis Fisher Will Make Her AMERICANAFEST Debut This Friday

Jessica Willis Fisher Will Make Her AMERICANAFEST Debut This Friday

The performance will be this Friday, September 16th at Station Inn at 8pm. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

Singer/songwriter and author Jessica Willis Fisher will make her AMERICANAFEST debut with an official showcase this Friday, September 16th at Station Inn at 8pm.

While AMERICANAFEST Pass Holders will be given priority admittance, General Admission Tickets will also be sold at the door on the night of the show, if venue capacity allows. Jessica appeared on WSMV's "Today In Nashville" yesterday to talk about the show, as well as her upcoming memoir.

Jessica will perform songs from her critically-acclaimed solo album Brand New Day, her journey of healing as expressed through song. The album is the first music Jessica has put out since her father was arrested for child rape in 2017, and is an artistic representation of her journey since then, showcasing a wide spectrum of the emotions that have come in that process of the past 5 years.

Official showcases are curated by the AMERICANAFEST showcase selection committee.  AMERICANAFEST brings together legendary artists, the next generation of rising stars, fans, and industry professionals for multiple days of music and education. The must-attend event for anyone who loves Americana's influences including roots, folk, country, blues and soul-based music.

After her dramatic & abrupt departure from the spotlight 5 years ago, Jessica has spent the past year reclaiming her voice musically, with the release of Brand New Day, and soon with her brave & personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice  which will release on November 1st through W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson.

Using the written word as her witness statement, Jessica gives a lacerating portrait of a girl finding her voice after years of being silenced in an elegant, harrowing story of the manipulation and codependency that defines abusive family relationships. Unspeakable is now available for pre-order HERE.

Jessica Willis Fisher is an Americana singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and author.  Her critically acclaimed debut solo album, Brand New Day was released on April 13, 2022.  Dubbed "a musical masterpiece," by People.com, the album features "lilting and expressive vocals, eloquent lyrics, and dynamic arrangements" (Forbes) in her "songs filled with joy, courage & optimism" (Americana Highways).  Jessica "asserts her strength - both musically and personally" (Billboard) and "sings like she has wings" (Taste Of Country) with an "angelic voice and iron will" (CMT.com).  

Produced by Ben Fowler, Brand New Day is the first music Jessica released since her father was arrested for sexual abuse, and is an artistic representation of her journey since then, showcasing a wide spectrum of the emotions that have come in that process of the last 5 years. Jessica wrote eight of the ten songs on her album entirely solo - she co-wrote her first single "Fire Song" with GRAMMY award-winner Jon Randall, and the album also features a cover of Susan Ashton's "You Move Me."   

Grateful for her second chance, Jessica established The Brand New Day Fund with The Community Foundation to help the prevention of childhood sexual abuse and domestic violence, and facilitate cooperation between advocates, lawmakers, law enforcement, and victims.

Jessica's hauntingly beautiful and brave memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice will be released through W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson, on November 1st, 2022.  

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch Original DREAMGIRLS Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Accept Her First Emmy Award For ABBOTT ELEMENTARYVIDEO: Watch Original DREAMGIRLS Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Accept Her First Emmy Award For ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
September 12, 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for a Tony Award for originating the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and more. Watch a video of her acceptance speech the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary.
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Amanda Seyfried & More Win 2022 Emmy Awards - See the Full List of Winners!Sheryl Lee Ralph, Amanda Seyfried & More Win 2022 Emmy Awards - See the Full List of Winners!
September 12, 2022

Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12 on NBC. Notable winners included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jean Smart, Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus, Succession, and more. Check out the complete list of winners below!
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS Musical Special to Premiere on PBSDÍA DE LOS MUERTOS Musical Special to Premiere on PBS
September 12, 2022

LOS LOBOS – with their unique GRAMMY-winning amalgamation of rock and roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues and traditional music such as cumbia, boleros and norteños, the East L.A. band formed almost 50 years ago has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world.
Tenille Townes Wins Big at 2022 CCMA Awards With 5 WinsTenille Townes Wins Big at 2022 CCMA Awards With 5 Wins
September 12, 2022

Tenille Townes wins big at the 2022 Canadian Country Music Association Awards with 5 wins. Townes, who co-hosted the awards alongside Blanco Brown, picked up awards for “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Artist of the Year” and “Ford F-150 Album of the Year” for her project released earlier this year, Masquerades.
Timber Masterson Shares New Single 'Every Time (Jenni's Song)'Timber Masterson Shares New Single 'Every Time (Jenni's Song)'
September 12, 2022

Masterson was a part of the city’s art party scene where he was inspired to make music. Heavens So Dark is Masterson’s first attempt at a full album. It’s the result of his journey up to this point – playing piano at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, guitar at The Viper Room in Los Angeles, and organizing warehouse jams in Toronto and New York.