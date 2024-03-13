Jesse Dayton to Drop Shooter Jennings-Produced 'The Hard Way Blues'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-nominated artist Jesse Dayton is set to unveil his highly anticipated album, The Hard Way Blues, on May 31st, via Hardcharger / Blue Élan Records.

Produced by the acclaimed Shooter Jennings, this album marks a deeper exploration into Dayton's blues influences, following his recent Grammy nomination for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" together with Samantha Fish.

Accompanying the album announcement is the release of the title track, "The Hard Way," alongside an energetic music video. Currently, Dayton is on the road previewing his new music while completing the final legs of the Death Wish Blues tour with Samantha Fish. Next week, Dayton will unveil headline tour dates for the first leg of his record release tour, which kicks off in June with his first Western U.S. shows in three years.

Jesse Dayton stands out as a dynamic figure in the landscape of Outlaw Country, positioned among the esteemed ranks of Texas's musical icons alongside luminaries like Billy Joe Shaver, Doug Sahm, and Kinky Friedman. Renowned for his virtuoso guitar skills and distinctive style, Dayton blazed trails by seamlessly blending Texas Rockabilly and Country with Punk Rock through his band, the Road Kings.

This innovative fusion opened doors for Dayton to collaborate with legends such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson early in his career. Beyond these early triumphs, Dayton's musical journey has been eclectic, venturing into punk with the band X and crafting memorable soundtracks for Rob Zombie films under alter egos like Banjo & Sullivan and Captain Clegg. His expansive repertoire spans outlaw country, rockabilly, punk, honky-tonk, blues, and soul, defying genre boundaries while staying true to his distinct sound.

Crafted under the expert guidance of producer Shooter Jennings, known for his Grammy-winning albums with Brandi Carlisle and Tanya Tucker, The Hard Way Blues represents a significant milestone in Jesse Dayton's esteemed career. Recorded in the heart of Hollywood, Dayton and Jennings meticulously sculpted this rootsy gem, drawing from the timeless influences that shaped the Americana genre.

Inspired by the raw authenticity of '70s Dylan, the soulful melodies of old Texas blues, and the legendary guitar sounds of influences from Freddie King to Jimmy Page, the album is a testament to Dayton's versatility and artistry. With storytelling prowess reminiscent of John Mellencamp, The Hard Way Blues seamlessly refines Dayton's signature rowdy sound into an irresistibly melodic collection of American music.

JESSE DAYTON Tour Dates:

3/13 - Ridgefield CT - Ridgefield Playhouse - DW

3/14 - Boston MA - - Wilbur Theater - - DW

3/15 - New York NY - Beacon Theater - - DW



4/10 - Pittsburgh PA - Jergels

4/11 - Columbus OH - Woodlands Tavern

4/12 - Westland MI - Downstairs at Joy Manor

4/14 - Kent OH - - Kent Stage

4/17 - Chicago IL - - Reggie's

4/18 - Holland MI - - Park Theater

4/20 - Houston TX - - Anderson Fair - - w/ Lyle Lovett

4/21 - Indianapolis IN - Hi-Fi

4/22 - Milwaukee WI - Shank Hall

4/23 - Iowa City IA - - Wildwood Saloon

4/25 - New Orleans LA - Broadside -



5/16 - Sydney AUS - - Metro Theatre - - DW

5/17 - Broadbeach AUS - Blues on Broadbeach - DW

5/18 - Broadbeach AUS - Blues on Broadbeach - DW

5/21 - St. Kilda AUS - - Memo Music Hall - - DW

5/22 - Fremantle AUS - Freo Social - - - DW

5/24 - Adelaide AUS - The Gov - - - DW

5/25 - Melbourne AUS - Corner Hotel - - - DW



DW= Death Wish tour dates with Samantha Fish

Photo credit: Ray Redding