Jennifer Hudson to Tour 'The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience'

History’s youngest female EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson will ring in the upcoming release of her first-ever holiday album with a truly rare present for her fans — The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience, which begins November 24 in Brooklyn and wraps in Las Vegas on December 22. The special series of performances will bring to life the seasonal magic captured on Hudson’s October 18 Interscope Records debut, The Gift of Love. Ticket presale goes live at 7am local time today, standard on-sale begins Friday, 10am local time. Visit JenniferHudson.world for additional information. Pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

The two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer broke the news today on her nationally syndicated talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which began a third season this week- view the clip HERE. Hudson also just revealed a partnership with Hallmark, celebrating the 15th anniversary of their Countdown to Christmas programming event and their 2024 Joy to Your World holiday campaign with the exclusive original song, “Let There Be Joy.” A snippet premiered on TODAY this morning — watch HERE.

Hudson recently shared the details of The Gift of Love which finds the genre-defying vocalist recording seasonal favorites like “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Auld Lang Syne” alongside originals that are sure to bring fresh meaning to the holidays. View the album trailer — and hear a preview of her rendition of “Jingle Bells” — HERE.

With her effortless range and melodic tone, Hudson brings these songs to life as only she can do. For “Carol of the Bells,” she’s joined by The Joy, a South African quintet known for their blend of traditional Zulu music and modern a cappella. She also collaborates with fellow GRAMMY® Award winner Common for the original song “Almost Christmas” and, to fans’ delight, finally records her stunning take on “Hallelujah.” Ryan Tedder served as Executive Producer, and produced several tracks. Hudson additionally teamed with producers David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver, Peer Åström; and co-writers including Michael Pollack and J Kash.

The wait for The Gift of Love and the subsequent tour is made a little easier by the return of The Jennifer Hudson Show, which features Hudson’s powerful voice in a new way, forefronting fun, uplifting and empowering conversations. After two successful seasons with guests including Kamala Harris, Mariah Carey, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Nicole Scherzinger, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, Issa Rae, Octavia Spencer, Quinta Brunson, Christina Ricci, Chloe Bailey, and Samuel L. Jackson — among many more — the show received 10 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, two nominations for People’s Choice Awards, the AAFCA “We See You Award” and NAACP Image Awards for Best Talk Show Host and Best Talk Show. Check local listings for details.

The Gift of Love: An Intimate Tour Experience

November 24 Brooklyn, NY

December 13 Chicago, IL

December 18 Los Angeles, CA

December 21 Las Vegas, NV

December 22 Las Vegas, NV

About Jennifer Hudson:

From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she’s gone on to become the youngest female EGOT winner in history. Hudson earned an Oscar for her role as “Effie” in the 2007 smash hit Dreamgirls, an adaptation of the Broadway musical. It was the first of many film roles, which have included the lead in the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which she executive produced.

Hudson won a GRAMMY for Best R&B Album for her 2008 self-titled debut. Her sophomore album, I Remember Me, followed in 2011 and debuted in the upper reaches of the Billboard 200 like its predecessor. 2014’s JHUD contained the GRAMMY-nominated “It’s Your World,” “Walk It Out” and “I Still Love You.”

She made her Broadway debut as Shug Avery in 2015 in the Tony award-winning production of John Doyle’s re-imagination of “The Color Purple.” Hudson earned her second GRAMMY award when the accompanying album took honors for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2022, she won a Tony Award as co-producer on “A Strange Loop,” which was named Best Musical.

Hudson has also had a prominent television career. She earned an Emmy Award for her role as executive producer of the short VR film, “Baba Yaga.” In this modern adaptation of a classic fairytale, Hudson voiced the role of Forest, alongside Kate Winslet, Glenn Close, and Daisy Ridley. Her one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” debuted in 2022 and has been honored with a total of ten Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Photo Credit: Greg Swales

