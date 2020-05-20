JazzYYC Jazz Festival Presents Final Week Lineup

The first ever VIRTUAL TD JazzYYC International Jazz Days Festival continues online only until May 27, 2020. This new Festival is in partnership with Jazz Home Delivery. Today the Festival releases the final week of artists and announces a rare, very special Festival Exclusive interview with the legendary Kurt Elling.

"We've been breaking the jazz music internet with our lineup of local, provincial, and national artists," says JazzYYC Artistic Producer Kodi Hutchinson. "And now, with our Festival Exclusive interview with Kurt Elling on Saturday May 23, we can add legendary to our lineup."

Kurt Elling joins former CBC host Tim Tamashiro in conversation on his show Jazz Home Delivery, as part of the ongoing TD JazzYYC International Jazz Days Festival. Expect a lively conversation delving into music and much more with this venerated star of the Jazz World.

Every day, music lovers can watch the TD Jazz YYC International Jazz Days Festival on the JazzYYC website and on social media as presented via Jazz Home Delivery. Visit JazzYYC.com for more detailed information on where you can watch.

Tim Tamashiro is the host / producer of Jazz Home Delivery, a jazz / talk show on Facebook Live. Tim created the show in response to COVID-19 separating jazz fans from live jazz performances. He invites musicians to deliver their music and stories from their homes to fans around the world. For a decade Tim was host of Tonic on CBC Radio 2. His role as Canada's nightly jazz companion was one of his most cherished experiences of his lifetime.

The Final Week lineup has been announced. All shows are 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time unless otherwise listed.

Tuesday May 19 - Jazz Sisters

Ingrid Jensen (Trumpet) New York + Christine Jensen (Saxophone) Montreal

Wednesday May 20 - Players/Educators

Michelle Gregoire (Piano) Calgary + Tyler Hornby (Drums) Calgary

Thursday May 21 - Guitar Wizards

Larry Roy (Guitar) Winnipeg + Aaron Young (Guitar) Calgary

Friday, May 22 - Expat Trumpeters

Bria Skonberg (Trumpet/Vocals) New York + Rachel Therrien (Trumpet) New York

Saturday May 23 - Gospel Brunch 1:00 p.m. MST

Dee Daniels (Vocals/Piano) Vancouver + Johanna Sillanpaa (Vocals) Calgary

Saturday May 23 - Festival Exclusive

Kurt Elling (Vocals) New York- Interview

Sunday May 24 - Contemporary Alberta

Audrey Ochoa (Trombone) Edmonton + Andre Wickenheiser (Trumpet) Calgary

Monday May 25 - Youth Showcase/Rising Stars

Gabriela Laconsay (Bass) Calgary/Toronto + Joel Untinen (Guitar) Calgary/New York

Tuesday May 26 - Vocal Showcase

Deanne Matley (Vocals) Montreal + Terra Hazelton (Vocals) Crowsnest Pass

Wednesday May 27 - Festival Finale

Al Muirhead (Trumpet) Calgary + Jens Lindemann (Trumpet) Los Angeles

