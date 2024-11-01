Jazz Vocalist Kate Del Releases Debut Christmas Album CHEERS TO CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising jazz vocalist Kate Del has released her debut Christmas album, "Cheers to Christmas," available on all streaming platforms starting November 1. This enchanting collection of holiday classics features Kate's signature smooth vocals and innovative original arrangements, sure to captivate listeners and elevate their festive spirit.

"Cheers to Christmas" combines beloved seasonal favorites with Kate's unique jazz interpretations, blending traditional melodies with contemporary flair, and classic influence from Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, and Diana Krall . The album includes heartwarming renditions of classics such as "Sleigh Ride "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "My Favorite Things"" alongside four other seasonal favorites.

"I wanted to create an album that feels both nostalgic and fresh," says DeL. "The perfect album to put on for your tree decorating night AND you chic Christmas cocktail party."

The album showcases Kate's impressive vocal range and deep emotional connection to the music, backed by a talented ensemble of musicians who bring rich instrumentation to each track. Recorded live at Moonlight Studios in Columbus, OH, the production captures the essence of live jazz, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for cozy gatherings and festive celebrations.

In conjunction with the album release, Kate will embark on a promotional tour, featuring live performances at various venues through the OH/PA area including Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Akron and more . Fans can look forward to an immersive experience filled with her enchanting voice and the warm sounds of jazz, making this Christmas season truly special.

"Cheers to Christmas" is now available for streaming on all major streaming platforms. For more information about the album, upcoming performances, and to connect with Kate, visit www.katedel.com or social media @kate_dela.

Comments