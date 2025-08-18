Jason Boland & The Stragglers Set Fall West Coast Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jason Boland & The Stragglers have announced their fall West Coast tour in support of their critically-acclaimed new album The Last Kings of Babylon (Thirty Tigers). The recently inducted Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer will be visiting 14 cities, including Seattle, Tucson and Flagstaff, with the tour beginning on October 31 in Tyler, TX. Find a full list of tour dates below, or visit their website.

“This year’s been a blast,” shares Boland. “The Last Kings of Babylon has gotten such a strong reaction, and those Boys from Oklahoma shows really reminded us why we do this. Now we get to pack it up and head West, hit some towns that haven’t heard these songs live yet. Feels like the right time to turn it that way and see some new faces.”

Earlier this year, the band released their Lloyd Maines-produced LP The Last Kings Of Babylon. Boland has been on the road for much of the year so far, playing shows in Oklahoma, Texas and beyond, including the sold-out four-night “The Boys from Oklahoma” shows at Boone Pickens Stadium with Cross Canadian Ragweed, The Great Divide and Stoney LaRue. This all comes on the heels of the band’s 25th anniversary, which they celebrated last year.

Tour Dates:

8/22 – Graford, TX – PK Ice House

8/23 – Ropesville, TX – 62/82 Music Festival

8/28 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

8/29 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

8/30 – New Braunfels, TX – Jason Boland’s Camino Real at Gruene Hall

8/31 – New Braunfels, TX – Jason Boland’s Camino Real at Gruene Hall

9/4 – Sun Valley, ID – The Valley Music Festival

9/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

9/6 – Greeley, CO – Moxi Theater

9/10 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised Music Festival

9/12 – Hockley, TX – 2920 Roadhouse

9/13 – Midlothian, TX – Union 28

9/20 – Tishomingo, OK – Chicken Fest

9/27 – Iowa City, IA – First Avenue Club

10/3 – Fort Davis, TX – Moon & Tunes Festival – The High Frontier

10/4 – Waurika, OK – Eagle Fest 25

10/23 – Greenville, SC – Doc’s Tavern

10/24 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

10/25 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

10/31 – Tyler, TX – Stanley’s Famous

11/1 – Atoka, TX – 48 Hours Music Festival

11/5 – Flagstaff, AZ – The Orpheum Theater

11/6 – Tucson, AZ – The Maverick

11/7 – Ramona, CA – Ramona Mainstage

11/8 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theater

11/10 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

11/12 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/13 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

11/14 – Bakersfield, CA – Barrelhouse Brewing Company

11/15 – Mesa, AZ – Roosters Country

11/21 – Bryan TX – The Palace Theater

Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton