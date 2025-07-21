 tracking pixel
Japan's Number_i Detail New Album and Single Release

Their highly anticipated sophomore album No. Ⅱ is set to drop on Monday, September 22.

By: Jul. 21, 2025
The three-member group Number_i—composed of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi- has announced the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album No.Ⅱ, set to drop on Monday, September 22. Ahead of the album, the lead single “U.M.A.” (Japanese title: 未確認領域, read as Mikakunin Ryōiki) will be released worldwide on Monday, August 11.

The album, including "U.M.A." (Japanese title: 未確認領域, read as Mikakunin Ryōiki) was created through in-depth discussions among the three members and features live instrumental recordings. Pre-save the lead single here.

Their debut album No.Ⅰ remains a long-running hit, ranking #5 on Billboard JAPAN’s 2025 Mid-Year Hot Albums chart. Their second EP GOD_i , racked up 3.1 million streams on its first day and 12.1 million streams in its first week. The lead track "GOD_i" topped the Billboard JAPAN Hot 100 and also ranked #1 on the "Hot Shot Songs" chart, with all six tracks from the EP entering the Top 20. On the Download Songs chart, "GOD_i" took #1, followed by "i_DOG" at #4 and "Psycho" at #5, with three songs landing in the Top 10—a remarkable achievement. As of now, GOD_i has surpassed 61 million cumulative streams. Listen to it below.

Additionally, on the Billboard JAPAN Mid-Year "Hot Shot Songs" chart for 2025, "GOD_i" ranked #1, and "HIRAKEGOMA" placed #10. On the "Download Songs" mid-year chart, “GOD_i” claimed the #3 spot.

Since a nationwide tour within one year of their debut and appearances at international music festivals, Number_i has been gaining attention in the US. In June, they made their first appearance at Head In The Clouds in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: TOBE


