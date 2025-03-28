Janiva Magness Releases 'Back For Me' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Janiva Magness has released Back For Me, her most poignant collection to date. Produced by her longtime friend, producer, and collaborator Dave Darling, the album is a powerfully engaging, emotionally rich collection from a dynamic artist who continues to renew and redefine her widely celebrated relationship with the blues.

Janiva's far-ranging search for songs has unearthed a treasure chest of lesser-known gems by well-known artists (Bill Withers, Ray LaMontagne, Allen Toussaint, Doyle Bramhall II, Tracy Nelson, Irma Thomas) and deep-dive discoveries that connect with the rich feelings embodied in her voice and music, cherished by her fans. "I have always been into the B-sides," she says. "There's a freshness to doing a B-side rather than a well-known hit. I love the idea of shining a light on material that people are not familiar with."

Back for Me is the 17th album for Magness, who has been honored with seven Blues Music Awards (including being named B.B. King Artist of the Year in 2009) and a Grammy Nomination for her 2016 album, Love Wins Again. In 2019, she published her memoir, Weeds Like Us, a vividly portrayed account of both the traumas of her youth (her parents' suicides and her often-nightmarish experiences in the foster care system) and the hard-earned triumphs that have fueled her growth as an artist and in life.

Darling anchors the album's core band, also featuring drummer W.F. Quinn Smith and bassist Ian Walker, with keyboardists Sasha Smith and Phil Parlapiano, guitarists John Schroeder and Robert "Chalo" Ortiz, Nick Maybury, and blues harp player TJ Norton also appearing on various songs. Ace guitarists Joe Bonamassa, Sue Foley, and Jesse Dayton put their stamps on their special guest appearances.

"We tracked together live," she says. "That's one of the reasons that it sounds as solid as it does. And the other reason is because these guys have worked together on other albums with Dave and other projects, so they have a history. That brings an automatic intimacy to the backbone of the songs. And because they're basically all a bunch of badasses."



It's a powerhouse set moving from the Chicago-via-Texas churn of "Masterpiece" (written by Darling and featuring searing guitar from Bonamassa) to the aching gospel-soul-funk of Bill Withers' "The Same Love That Made Me Laugh" to the haunting resignation of Bramhall's "November" and Nelson's torch ballad "Down So Low," to the sly release "Hittin' on Nothin'" - written by Allen Toussaint and initially sung by Irma Thomas, and blasting guitar, courtesy of Jesse Dayton.

RECORD RELEASE PARTIES

Mar 28 San Francisco, CA Biscuits & Blues

Mar 29 Santa Monica, CA McCabe's

Mar 30 Oakland, CA Yoshi's

Apr 2 Seattle, WA The Triple Door

Apr 3 New York, NY Cafe Wha? (w/Chris Berardo)

Apr 4 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Photo credit: Kimberly Fongheiser

Comments